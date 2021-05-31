New on Disney+: Every film and TV show being added in June
From a new Marvel TV series to animated films
June is gearing up to be another huge month on Disney Plus, with a new Marvel TV series and Pixar movie both on the way.
Following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latest superhero series to come to the streaming service is Loki. Starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, the show begins on 9 June with new episodes dropping weekly.
Pixar’s latest animated film Luca also joins the platform, while Raya and the Last Dragon, which was previously a Premier Access exclusive, will now be available to all subscribers.
There’s also Cynthia Erivo’s turn as Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha on 4 June and season 2 of Love, Victor, which begins on 18 June. New episodes of both will drop weekly.
New episodes are also airing weekly of continuing shows Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Films
4 June
Raya and the Last Dragon
Us Again
The Full Monty
Air Force One
Courage Under Fire
11 June
Calendar Girls
End of Days
The Counselor
18 June
Luca
Hide and Seek
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
An Innocent Man
25 June
Wolfgang
Coyote Ugly
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
TV series
4 June
Genius: Aretha
The Americans (seasons 1-6)
Doc McStuffins (season 5)
9 June
Loki
11 June
The Gloaming
Zenimation (season 2)
The Long Road Home
Body of Proof (seasons 1-3)
18 June
Love, Victor (season 2)
Star (seasons 1-3)
Bunk’d (season 5)
Giganotosaurus (season 2)
Kingdom of the Mummies (season 1)
Ancient X-Files (season 2)
Star Wars: Droids (seasons 1-2)
25 June
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Pride
Baptiste (season 1)
