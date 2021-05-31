We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

June is gearing up to be another huge month on Disney Plus, with a new Marvel TV series and Pixar movie both on the way.

Following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latest superhero series to come to the streaming service is Loki. Starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, the show begins on 9 June with new episodes dropping weekly.

Pixar’s latest animated film Luca also joins the platform, while Raya and the Last Dragon, which was previously a Premier Access exclusive, will now be available to all subscribers.

There’s also Cynthia Erivo’s turn as Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha on 4 June and season 2 of Love, Victor, which begins on 18 June. New episodes of both will drop weekly.

New episodes are also airing weekly of continuing shows Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Films

4 June

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney)

Raya and the Last Dragon

Us Again

The Full Monty

Air Force One

Courage Under Fire

11 June

Calendar Girls

End of Days

The Counselor

18 June

Luca

Hide and Seek

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

An Innocent Man

25 June

Wolfgang

Coyote Ugly

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

TV series

4 June

Cynthia Erivo in Genius: Aretha (National Geographic/Richard DuCree)

Genius: Aretha

The Americans (seasons 1-6)

Doc McStuffins (season 5)

9 June

Loki

11 June

The Gloaming

Zenimation (season 2)

The Long Road Home

Body of Proof (seasons 1-3)

18 June

Love, Victor (season 2)

Star (seasons 1-3)

Bunk’d (season 5)

Giganotosaurus (season 2)

Kingdom of the Mummies (season 1)

Ancient X-Files (season 2)

Star Wars: Droids (seasons 1-2)

25 June

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Pride

Baptiste (season 1)