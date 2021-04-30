New on Disney+: Every film and TV show being added in May
From classic films to new series
May is set to be another big month over on Disney Plus.
The streaming service is welcoming a range of films and TV series to its platform this month, from blockbusters to classic favourites.
There’s the arrival of Cruella, the 101 Dalmations prequel starring Emma Stone as the titular puppy snatcher, for those who have Premier Access on 28 May.
Fans will also be excited to hear that the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is also on its way, with new episodes dropping weekly from Friday 14 May.
Star Wars Day on 4 May also marks the arrival of animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, as well as other behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the original films and spin-off The Mandalorian.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in the UK in May. You can sign up here.
Films
7 May
Glass
Unbreakable
(500) Days of Summer
Unstoppable
14 May
Anastasia
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
An Affair to Remember
This Means War
The Art of Getting By
21 May
Raising Arizona
Water for Elephants
The Monuments Men
Gulliver’s Travels
28 May
Cruella (Premier Access)
Little Miss Sunshine
Aquamarine
Let’s Be Cops
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Keeping Up with the Joneses
12 Rounds
Choke
Launchpad: A Short Film Collection
TV series
4 May
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
7 May
New Girl (seasons 1-7)
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (seasons 1-3)
Dog: Impossible
14 May
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season 2)
Station 19 (seasons 1-3)
Sadie Sparks
Fancy Nancy (season 2)
21 May
Marvel: Modok
Angel (seasons 1-5)
To Catch a Smuggler (season 1)
Raven’s Home (season 4)
28 May
Rebel
Bluey (season 2)
