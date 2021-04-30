We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

May is set to be another big month over on Disney Plus.

The streaming service is welcoming a range of films and TV series to its platform this month, from blockbusters to classic favourites.

There’s the arrival of Cruella, the 101 Dalmations prequel starring Emma Stone as the titular puppy snatcher, for those who have Premier Access on 28 May.

Fans will also be excited to hear that the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is also on its way, with new episodes dropping weekly from Friday 14 May.

Star Wars Day on 4 May also marks the arrival of animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, as well as other behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the original films and spin-off The Mandalorian.

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in the UK in May.

Films

7 May

Glass

Unbreakable

Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in (500) Days of Summer (Watermark/Kobal/Shutterstock)

(500) Days of Summer

Unstoppable

14 May

Anastasia

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

An Affair to Remember

This Means War

The Art of Getting By

21 May

Raising Arizona

Water for Elephants

The Monuments Men

Gulliver’s Travels

Emma Stone in Cruella, available on Premier Access and in cinemas (Laurie Sparham)

28 May

Cruella (Premier Access)

Little Miss Sunshine

Aquamarine

Let’s Be Cops

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Keeping Up with the Joneses

12 Rounds

Choke

Launchpad: A Short Film Collection

TV series

4 May

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

7 May

New Girl (seasons 1-7)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (seasons 1-3)

Dog: Impossible

OIivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

14 May

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (season 2)

Station 19 (seasons 1-3)

Sadie Sparks

Fancy Nancy (season 2)

21 May

Marvel: Modok

Angel (seasons 1-5)

To Catch a Smuggler (season 1)

Raven’s Home (season 4)

28 May

Rebel

Bluey (season 2)