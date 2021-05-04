Star Wars Day: Everything you can watch on Disney+
Including a Simpsons crossover and a new animated series
Stars Wars Day has come around once again, with a new series and a Simpsons crossover being released to commemorate the unofficial fan holiday.
Christened “Star Wars Day” by fans of the franchise (because of the wordplay “May the Fourth be with you”), Tuesday, 4 May will see new Star Wars content added to streaming service Disney Plus.
Among the additions is the first episode of the new Lucasfilm animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a Clone Wars spin-off that follows a group of experimental clones with unique skills.
There is also an animated short bringing together Maggie Simpson with Star Wars, titled The Force Awakens From Its Nap.
Disney has additionally released two new digital Star Wars artwork bundles for fans, “Star Wars Biomes” and “Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs”.
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
Lego Star Wars
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars Biomes
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs
The Force Awakens From Its Nap (The Simpsons special)
The Mandalorian (seasons 1-2)
