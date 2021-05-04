We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Stars Wars Day has come around once again, with a new series and a Simpsons crossover being released to commemorate the unofficial fan holiday.

Christened “Star Wars Day” by fans of the franchise (because of the wordplay “May the Fourth be with you”), Tuesday, 4 May will see new Star Wars content added to streaming service Disney Plus.

Among the additions is the first episode of the new Lucasfilm animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a Clone Wars spin-off that follows a group of experimental clones with unique skills.

There is also an animated short bringing together Maggie Simpson with Star Wars, titled The Force Awakens From Its Nap.

Disney has additionally released two new digital Star Wars artwork bundles for fans, “Star Wars Biomes” and “Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs”.

Here’s everything Star Wars-related you can watch on Disney Plus this 4 May. You can sign up here…

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Lego Star Wars

Carrie Fisher in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV (Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Biomes

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs

The Force Awakens From Its Nap (The Simpsons special)

The Mandalorian (seasons 1-2)