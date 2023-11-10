Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington said Ellie Leach and professional dancer Vito Coppola are a “beautiful couple” as dating rumours continue to grow.

Leach, 22, posted a snap of Week 7 of the show, side by side with Coppola on the dancefloor, with the caption: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we’re soooo happy to be through to another week on that strictly dancefloor.”

The pair made it to Week 8 and landed at the leaderboard for a second time with a near-perfect score of 39 for their American smooth.

Fans and friends were quick to comment and share their excitement, including former co-star Abbington commented: “Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple!”.

Leach and Coppola have both shared heartfelt tributes to one another on social media amid claims their relationship may be more than just friends.

On 1 November, Coppola,33, marked one year of being in the UK. In the heartfelt video message, He said: “Just THANK YOU. Sorry for repeating the same thing more times but this is the only way I have to show you all my gratitude and How thankful I am.

“One year ago when I moved here to the UK I couldn’t imagine that I would have feel so loved? Thank you thank you thank you very much.

“And to you my Lulú [referring to Leach].. I am so proud of you and you know How much I believe in you so just keep going and keep working hard as you are already doing every day & You are doing great baby.

“Have a good rest tonight and make sure you eat properly See you tomorrow for another beautiful day together,” he added.

To which Leach replied in the comments: “love you love you love you.”

The Independent has reached out to Ellie Leach’s representative for a comment.

Week 7 came with many ups and downs as Sunday night’s results show (5 November) saw the sixth contestant sent home from the BBC competition.

Strictly star Adam Thomas was eliminated from the series (BBC)

The show said goodbye to former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, 35, and his professional partner Luba Mushtuk after a dance off with presenter Angela Rippon and her partner.

Judges called the head-to-head “the closest dance off we’ve had in the series so far”.

“This has been the most difficult. Obviously very different styles of dance, but danced them very well, but with the content and clarity of the technique I’m going to have to save Angela and Kai,” Anton Du Beke said.

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse agreed with Du Beke, calling the decision “tough”.

The next episode of Strictly will air on Saturday 11 November as the couples dance for a place in next week’s Blackpool special.