Strictly contestants left in hysterics at Vito Coppola’s Claudia Winkleman gaffe

Strictly Come Dancing contestants burst out laughing at Vito Coppola’s gaffe on Sunday’s (5 November) results show.

The professional dancer and his partner Ellie Leach were speaking to Claudia Winkleman after making it through to week eight of the dancing competition.

As the group chatted, Coppola mistakenly called Winkleman by her co-host Tess Daly’s name, prompting the dancer to slide down the sofa appearing to be embarrassed.

“Doesn’t matter, no, I would prefer [that]... I’ll take Tess,” Winkleman told Coppola before getting her own back and referring to him as another dancer.