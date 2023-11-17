Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell says she is “proud” of her dad as he begins chemotherapy in Australia.

Buswell,34, who is partnered up with actor Bobby Brazier on the show, first opened up about her father’s cancer battle last month.

During an Instagram question and answer session, she explained that she had been "obviously affected" by the news before asking her followers to send her father a "little thought or prayer”.

The star has now shared another update on her page about her father’s health.

In a photograph posted on Instagram on Thursday (16 November), Buswell’s dad, Mark, is seen smiling while lying down in a hospital bed and waving at the camera.

"I’m so proud of you dad," Buswell wrote in the caption.

The caption continued: “First round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I’m making you so proud over here in my concert every week!

“The Australian nurses and drs are now very aware of Strictly Come Dancing as my dad won’t stop talking about it you can do this daddy xxx go mark...”

The dancer’s post was flooded with messages of love and support from fans and friends.

“Sending all my love to whole Buswell family! Mark you got this and soon it’s going to be a distant memory! Roll on 2024 where you will be watching Dianne live in concerts. Thinking of you,” Strictly star Amy Dowden commented.

“Yesssss come on & You have the same smile expression Maaaaark. You got this and once everything is over we have to meet for a good Food Day,” Vito Coppola said.

“We start in the morning and we finish at the evening (or maybe the next day In the meantime take the right time for yourself and fight while you enjoy your beautiful and amazing daughter @diannebuswell smashing every week during the "concert" Let’s Goooooo,” he added.

On 14 October, ahead of Strictly’s show, Buswell shared a photo of a text message between her and her “favourite” human.

In the message, Buswell says: “Your my favourite,” to which Mark replies: “To my dearest lovely DIANNE, I WISH YOU ALL THE best of luck for tonight’s concert, hoping you and BOBBY have a great dance tonight, if CRAIG, gives you a 8 your bound to get top 37 tonight, love you more.”

Week 8 of Strictly saw Brazier, 20, and Buswell take to the dancefloor for an American Smooth, performed to “Ghost of You” by 5 Seconds of Summer.

Following the routine, Brazier received praise from the judges but was criticised for the shaping in his hands, with Craig Revel Horwood saying he could focus on nothing else.

Describing his partnership with Buswell in the early stages of the show, Brazier said that the pair “clicked straight away”.

“I was over the moon because Dianne is exactly who I wanted. We did a chemistry test and it felt like we clicked straight away,” he said.

“I was super happy that I got Bobby. As soon as Bobby was announced that he was going to be on the show, I had so many people message me saying, ‘I really want you to get Bobby’ and I was secretly hoping that too,” Buswell added.

The pair have now made it to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom as they prepare to battle it out to a 1980s pop classic and perform the Jive to ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’ by Wham!.

Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows air on Saturday nights on BBC One.