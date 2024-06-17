Tammy Faye star shares ‘disappointing’ news about Broadway production

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andrew Rannells has dropped out of Broadway’s forthcoming production of Tammy Faye: A New Musical due to contract disputes.

It was announced in March that the 45-year-old, two-time Tony-nominated actor would be reprising his role from the West End production of the musical once it transferred to New York City this October.

However, Rannells has said this is no longer the case. Speaking to CBS Mornings from the red carpet at Sunday’s 2024 Tony Awards, the Book of Mormon star said: “I’m actually not doing Tammy Faye anymore, I’m very sad to say.”

When asked why, he responded: “You know I was really – I was very excited. I’m a huge fan of the show and unfortunately, we got into a situation where we couldn’t quite find terms that made everyone happy, which is really disappointing.

“And I guess why normally they don’t announce an actor before the contract,” he added, laughing. “I mean I’m not a professional, but I thought that was odd.”

Rannells co-led the 2022 London production at the Almeida Theatre opposite Katie Brayben. Brayben’s performance as the titular Tammy Faye Messner landed her her second Olivier Award in 2023.

She is expected to reprise her lead role in the Broadway production, which is scheduled to begin previews at the newly renovated Palace Theatre on October 19.

Tammy Faye: A New Musical will officially open on November 14.

Directed by Rupert Goold, with music by Elton John, the play tells the story of real-life American evangelist Tammy Faye, a “traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart,” a logline reads.

‘I’m actually not doing “Tammy Faye” anymore,’ Andrew Rannells revealed at the 2024 Tony Awards ( Getty Images )

Rannells, who most recently starred in the Broadway production of Gutenberg! The Musical alongside Frozen’s Josh Gad, was in attendance at the 77th Tony Awards, which celebrates the best in live Broadway Theater.

Hosted for the third consecutive year by West Side Story actor Ariana DeBose, this year’s Tony Awards honored several first-time winners, including Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff for their performances in the hit revival of Merrily We Roll Along, Jeremy Strong for An Enemy of the People and Angelina Jolie for The Outsiders, which she co-produced with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne.

Stereophonic, which tells the story of a British-American rock band in the 1970s trying to make an album, was among the big winners of the night after it made Tony history as the most nominated play ever with 13 nods.