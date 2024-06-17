Tony Awards 2024: The full list of winners as Daniel Radcliffe wins first major acting prize
‘The Outsiders’ and ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ were among the big winners of the night
The 77th Tony Awards have drawn to a close after a lively ceremony at which Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was among the major winners of the evening.
The biggest night in Broadway took place on Sunday night (16 June) at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch theater in New York City.
Hosted by Academy Award-winner Ariana Debose, this year’s ceremony saw Angelina Jolie win her first Tony for The Outsiders, which was up for a staggering 12 nominations and co-produced by the actor’s 15 year old daughter, Vivienne – whom Jolie thanked in her acceptance speech.
Elsewhere during the ceremony, Billy Porter was presented with the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities.
Meanwhile, viewers were left confused by a surprise appearance from Hilary Clinton where the former presidential candidate made a joke about her unsuccessful electoral attempt, saying: “I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change”.
The ceremony became emotional when the Merrily We Roll Along cast accepted their gongs. “You are more than old friends; you are soulmates,” a tearful Jonathan Groff told Lindsay Mendez and Radcliffe. “I’m looking forward to watching each other change for the rest of our lives.”
Find a full list of the Tony 2024 award-winners below:
Best musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders (WINNER)
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate – (WINNER)
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best revival of a musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
The Who’s Tommy
Best play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic (WINNER)
Best revival of a play
Appropriate (WINNER)
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp
Through the Cotton Patch
Best original score
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Will Butler, Stereophonic
Shaina Taub, Suffs (WINNER)
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best direction of a musical
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Best direction of a play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (WINNER)
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Will Brill, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People (WINNER)
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best sound design of a play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Best sound design of a musical
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Best book of a musical
Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs (WINNER)
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Best scenic design of a musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (WINNER)
Best scenic design of a play
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Best choreography
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinoise (WINNER)
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Best costume design of a play
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (WINNER)
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best costume design of a musical
Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby (WINNER)
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best lighting design of a play
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate (WINNER)
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best lighting design of a musical
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders (WINNER)
