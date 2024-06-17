For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 77th Tony Awards have drawn to a close after a lively ceremony at which Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was among the major winners of the evening.

The biggest night in Broadway took place on Sunday night (16 June) at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch theater in New York City.

Hosted by Academy Award-winner Ariana Debose, this year’s ceremony saw Angelina Jolie win her first Tony for The Outsiders, which was up for a staggering 12 nominations and co-produced by the actor’s 15 year old daughter, Vivienne – whom Jolie thanked in her acceptance speech.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Billy Porter was presented with the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities.

Meanwhile, viewers were left confused by a surprise appearance from Hilary Clinton where the former presidential candidate made a joke about her unsuccessful electoral attempt, saying: “I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change”.

The ceremony became emotional when the Merrily We Roll Along cast accepted their gongs. “You are more than old friends; you are soulmates,” a tearful Jonathan Groff told Lindsay Mendez and Radcliffe. “I’m looking forward to watching each other change for the rest of our lives.”

Vivienne Jolie, Justin Levine, Angelina Jolie, Brody Grant and members of the company of ‘The Outsiders’ at the 77th Tony Awards ( Charles Sykes/Invision/AP )

Find a full list of the Tony 2024 award-winners below:

Best musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders (WINNER)

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate – (WINNER)

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best revival of a musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

The Who’s Tommy

Best play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic (WINNER)

Best revival of a play

Appropriate (WINNER)

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp

Through the Cotton Patch

Best original score

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs (WINNER)

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best direction of a musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders (WINNER)

Best direction of a play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic (WINNER)

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (WINNER)

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Will Brill, Stereophonic (WINNER)

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People (WINNER)

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best sound design of a play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic (WINNER)

Best sound design of a musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders (WINNER)

Best book of a musical

Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs (WINNER)

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

Best scenic design of a musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (WINNER)

Best scenic design of a play

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic (WINNER)

Best choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise (WINNER)

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Best costume design of a play

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (WINNER)

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best costume design of a musical

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby (WINNER)

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best lighting design of a play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate (WINNER)

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best lighting design of a musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders (WINNER)