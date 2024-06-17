Daniel Radcliffe holds back tears as he wins first Tony award

Daniel Radcliffe held back tears as he received his first Tony Award for his role in a popular Broadway production.

Radcliffe was victorious in the Featured Actor in a Musical category for portraying Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along.

Winning on Father’s Day (16 June), the Harry Potter star paid tribute to both his parents, saying: “I love you both so much. Thank you for playing in the car and, you know, loving me.”

Holding back tears, he added that partner Erin Darke and his son are the “best thing” to have ever happened to him.