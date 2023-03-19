Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said that he will miss the Broadway opening of his musical Bad Cinderella because his son is “critically ill” in hospital.

The musical theatre giant’s son Nick Lloyd Webber – a Grammy-nominated composer and producer – was diagnosed with gastric cancer 18 months ago.

“I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill,” his father shared in a statement on Saturday (18 March). “As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

“I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday,” he continued, per Broadway World.

Nick, the eldest of Lloyd Webber’s five children, is known for his work scoring the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, and the film The Last Bus.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner,” Lloyd Webber added.

“He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Bad Cinderella previously debuted in the West End under the title Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. Nick was nominated for a Grammy for producing the original cast album for the play.

The musical is adapted from the well-known fairytale, and features original songs from Lloyd Webber, who wrote additional new material for the Broadway run.

Bad Cinderella is set to open at New York’s Imperial Theatre on 23 March, following weeks of previews.

The production stars Linedy Genao in the title role, with a supporting cast that includes Jordan Dobson, Grace McLean, Carolee Carmello, Sami Gayle, Morgan Higgins and Christina Acosta Robinson.