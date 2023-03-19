Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrities from across the world of culture have reacted to the latest news concerning former US president Donald Trump.

On Saturday (18 March), Trump claimed on his Truth Social page that he will be arrested on Tuesday.

In an incendiary all-caps post, Trump took aim at a “corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office”, and called for protests to “take our nation back”.

Charges are expected to be brought against Trump over a hush money payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels before his election to office in 2016.

Among those to react to the news were novelist Stephen King, and filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner.

“Donald Trump is a sociopath and a criminal,” wrote King. “To let him near the nuclear codes again would be insane.”

“When Donald Trump became the Republican nominee for president in 2016, I joined Twitter. I wanted to speak out against a man I knew to be a Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist who was and is an existential danger to our Democracy,” wrote Reiner.

“The elimination of this scourge is upon US.”

Star Trek star George Takei wrote: “ Seeking justice for crimes that Trump committed is not political vengeance. No one is above the law.

“If powerful people committed criminal acts, they should answer for them like anyone else. Do you disagree?”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Trump will win “in a landslide” if he is indicted.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump, meanwhile, stated: “There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level.

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponisation of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!”