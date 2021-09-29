Daniel Craig will star as Macbeth in a new Broadway production, after he bowed out of his role as James Bond.

Craig will play Shakespeare’s Scottish king, while Oscar nominee Ruth Negga will play his wife.

Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond movies, is also producing the play and has said she is “thrilled” to be teaming back up with Craig.

In a statement, Broccoli said: “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role.”

Previews for Macbeth are set to begin 29 March 2022 and the production is planned to run for 15 weeks. The official opening night is 28 April and the play will take place at the Lyceum Theatre.

Directed by Tony Award winning Sam Gold, who is best known for the musical, Fun Home, he has said he “can’t wait to get started” on the production.

In a statement, he added: “I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre reemerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas.”

Macbeth will see Craig return to Broadway for the first time since 2016 where he appeared in a production of Othello alongside David Oyelowo.

His final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, premiered last night (28 September) in London to mostly positive reviews.

Further casting for Macbeth will be announced at a later date.