The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for the world premiere of the new James Bond film No Time To Die.

Kate Middleton sported a glamourous caped gold gown as she walked alongside Charles, Camilla and William.

The Royals were welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa, and introduced to the producers of the movie, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and main cast members.

Prince Charles and Camilla were seen talking to the likes of writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and singer Billie Eilish.