Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Darren Day opens up about how Robbie Williams saved his life: ‘Without him I wouldn’t be here’

‘He’s not Robbie Williams to me, he’s Rob. I love him so much, I love him like a brother,’ actor said

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 17 August 2022 16:49
Darren Day says friend Robbie Williams saved his life

Darren Day has credited his close friend Robbie Williams with saving his life.

The 54-year-old West End star has struggled with substance abuse in the past. During the 2020 pandemic lockdown, he suffered a relapse.

On Wednesday (17 August), speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Day revealed that it was “Angels” singer Williams that saved his life.

“He sent me to a rehab in South Africa for two months,” Day said.

“I was wrongly diagnosed for 14 years and put on the wrong meds. And through Rob and the team that he put me with, in 2020, I was diagnosed with bipolar, with BPD, and suddenly my life just made sense, and I realised why I’ve been feeling so awful.”

Recommended

He continued: “Without Rob, I would not be here. I mean not on the planet. I was just spiralling down and down, and it was very dark. So now, you know, I’ve got this wonderful team, I’m on the right meds. I haven’t felt like this for 25 years.

“I owe my life to Rob. We FaceTime three or four times a week, and it’s one of the most special friendships that I’ve ever had,” he added. “He’s not Robbie Williams to me. He’s Rob. I love him so much. I love him like a brother.”

Darren Day and Robbie Williams

(Getty Images)

Day currently stars as Reverend Moore in Footloose the musical.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in