Darren Day has credited his close friend Robbie Williams with saving his life.

The 54-year-old West End star has struggled with substance abuse in the past. During the 2020 pandemic lockdown, he suffered a relapse.

On Wednesday (17 August), speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Day revealed that it was “Angels” singer Williams that saved his life.

“He sent me to a rehab in South Africa for two months,” Day said.

“I was wrongly diagnosed for 14 years and put on the wrong meds. And through Rob and the team that he put me with, in 2020, I was diagnosed with bipolar, with BPD, and suddenly my life just made sense, and I realised why I’ve been feeling so awful.”

He continued: “Without Rob, I would not be here. I mean not on the planet. I was just spiralling down and down, and it was very dark. So now, you know, I’ve got this wonderful team, I’m on the right meds. I haven’t felt like this for 25 years.

“I owe my life to Rob. We FaceTime three or four times a week, and it’s one of the most special friendships that I’ve ever had,” he added. “He’s not Robbie Williams to me. He’s Rob. I love him so much. I love him like a brother.”

Day currently stars as Reverend Moore in Footloose the musical.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.