‘I can’t describe the pain’: Gemma Collins quits Chicago musical tour due to injury
A knee injury has forced former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star to leave the production
Gemma Collins has pulled out of her role as Mama Morton in the upcoming UK tour of Chicago due to a knee injury.
The former The Only Way is Essex star was set to make her debut with the musical at the Sunderland Empire Theatre on 31 May.
However, a spokesperson for the production has confirmed that she has quit the tour on Tuesday (24 May).
“Gemma Collins’ management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK Tour of the show due to a knee injury,” a statement made to The Scottish Sun reads.
“The Producers of Chicago wish Gemma all the best for the future.”
Earlier in the day, Collins posted a video of her receiving treatment on her knee on her Instagram Stories.
“Early morning session for my knee, I can't describe the pain,” she captioned one of the clips.
She continued: “Thank you Alla for relieving my pain.”
In another clip, the health practitioner can be heard telling Collins “no pain, no gain” as she administered treatment.
Collins has not yet commented on reports of her leaving the production on social media.
The Independent has reached out to a representative for Gemma Collins for comment.
