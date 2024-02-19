Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial musical to debut in US 

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A musical about Gwyneth Paltrow’s high-profile ski crash will be transferred to a theatre in Utah, United States after a run in London.

Created by Awkward Productions, Gwyneth Goes Skiing is billed to be a “story of love, betrayal [and] skiing” and will satirise the viral televised legal trial between optometrist Terry Sanderson andThe Talented Mr Ripley star after they collided on a Utah ski slope back in 2016.

The show concluded its run at London’s Pleasance Theatre on 16 February, and it will also be showing at Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

It will then return to where it all began – Utah – for a run at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City later this year.

The 90-minute production sees its creators Linus Karp as Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Sanderson, and both will reprise their roles when the show transfers to Utah.

It features original music from songwriter and RuPaul’s Drag Race producer Leland and the voice of Darren Cross, who starred alongside Paltrow in the hit musical series Glee, who will provide vocals for Sanderson’s singing voice.

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she walks out of the courtroom following the reading of the verdict in their lawsuit trial, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah (AP)

Gwyneth Goes Skiing, which is based on the two-week televised legal battle in March 2023 between Paltrow and Sanderson, was created months after a jury found 76-year-old Sanderson, “100 per cent” at fault for the accident.

The retired optometrist sought $300,000 in damages from the Marvel actor for alleged injuries he sustained during the crash at the Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah.

However, the drama of the trial captured the attention of millions, with several moments from the filmed courtroom scenes going viral online.

One famous line, which the Goop founder tells Sanderson “I Wish You Well”, is the name of one of the songs featured in the musical, with another track called “See You in Court”.

Sanderson claimed Paltrow had crashed into him leaving him with a permanent traumatic brain injury. Paltrow countersued him for $1 plus attorney fees, claiming it was Sanderson who crashed into her.

After just over two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict in favour of Paltrow, awarding her a symbolic $1.

The musical pokes fun at the viral interest surrounding Paltrow, like the time her scented candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” was subject to social media frenzy.

In the promotional poster for Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Karp is seen holding a candle printed with a label that says: “This Smells Like a Lawsuit.”