JLS have paid tribute to one of the original members of their dance team, who has died.

Jack Nathaniel Pointer-Mackenzie, nicknamed “Captain Jack”, was part of the pop group’s supporting troupe in the early stages of their career.

He then went on to teach at the London dance studio, Base, and performed with several other music artists.

On Monday (2 October), the official Instagram page for the group shared a message of condolence for Pointer-Mackenzie, following his death aged 35.

Sharing a post by Base Dance Studios, commemorating the performer, the group added a message that read: “RIP to Captain Jack… a day one JLS dancer.”

“A unique gift, who shall be sorely missed,” the caption of the dance studio’s initial post begins. “Thank you for sharing your talent with us.”

Aston Merrygold, one of the vocal group’s four members, shared his own memories of Pointer-Mackenzie on his Instagram Stories.

One of the posts included video footage of the band performing, with Captain Jack providing support in the background.

“Captain Jack always with the vibe from 2009 and beyond!!” Merrygold wrote. “A phenomenal team member!”

Other people who’d known the dancer shared their responses on social media.

“Not Jack,” began one message. “Hadn’t seen him in years but what a sweet soul and infectious spirit he had. Can't believe it... rest easy my man.”

Another tribute read: “A huge loss for the community. Love to his closest, and dearest. Fly High Jack.” Elsewhere, one person remembered Captain Jack as “the most genuine, loveliest and talented person”.

A tribute website states that Pointer-Mackenzie’s funeral took place on 2 October.

As well as performing with JLS, Captain Jack had worked with other stars including Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and Hozier.

JLS first came to public recognition during their time on The X Factor in 2008, when they ultimately finished in second place to Alexandra Burke.

They went on to score five UK Number 1 singles before disbanding in 2013, and reuniting in 2020.