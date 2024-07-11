John Bishop angers fans by rescheduling show to watch England play Euro 2024 final

Support truly

John Bishop has divided his fans by rescheduling his upcoming comedy gig so he can watch England play in the Euro 2024 final.

The Three Lions are set to take on Spain in the tournament’s last match at 8pm on Sunday, 14 July – the exact same time the comedian, 57, was scheduled to perform at The Halls in Wolverhampton as part of his Back At It tour.

Bishop quickly took to social media after Ollie Watkins’ 90th minute goal that saw England secure a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the Euro semi final to tell his Wolverhampton audience his gig would be rescheduled.

Sharing a video to his Instagram account, Bishop said: ‘This is a message to all the people coming to Wolverhampton on Sunday. I’m not doing the show at eight o’clock. The show is gonna get moved to the afternoon. You’re all going to get an email in the morning telling you the time.”

The comedian explained he would offer refunds to anybody who was no longer able to attend the rescheduled gig but stood by his decision to alter his performance time.

“We’re definitely going to move the time to Sunday afternoon,” he said. “Cause there’s no chance I’m going to be doing it at eight o’clock because I’m gonna be busy watching these boys.”

Many fellow England fans praised Bishop’s decision to move his gig so he could watch the Euro final. However, other ticket holders were furious at the comic’s decision to move his show for the football match.

“Good windup,” one person wrote in the comment section. “Because you wouldn’t be so inconsiderate to move your show to watch a game of football and for all the people that’s planned to come and see you for months just to screw them over, come on JB.”

Another person added: “I wish I had a job where I could change the time I start, at the cost of disrupting a few thousand people, to watch a football match.”

It comes after James Corden delayed the start of his performance in Matthew Warchus’ The Constituent, at The Old Vic on Saturday (6 July) to watch England’s penalty shootout against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter finals.

“We will just watch the England penalties then get into this serious play,” the Gavin and Stacey star told audience members before bringing out his iPad to watch the nail biting moment with the entire theatre audience.