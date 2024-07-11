Support truly

Celebrities have been quick to jump on social media and share their celebrations over England dramatically reaching the Euro 2024 final after Ollie Watkins’ 90th minute goal saw The Three Lions secure a 2-1 win over the Netherlands to face Spain on Sunday.

A lively start in Dortmund saw Xavi Simons punish Declan Rice in possession with a stunning strike from range. But England responded, with Harry Kane fouled by Denzel Dumfries in the penalty area. As extra-time approached, substitute Watkins, on for Kane, smashed a shot home from a narrow angle to send Southgate’s side into Sunday’s final.

Former England captain David Beckham shared his admiration for The Three Lions on Instagram Stories, writing: “Wow, team England.” The much-loved midfielder even gave a special shout out to Watkins, who scored England’s winning goal after just minutes on the pitch.

“That’s why they call it a TEAM,” Beckham said. “What a moment. Well done Ollie.”

TV actor Ross Kemp, known for his role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders, had fans laughing after he shared footage of him enthusiastically celebrating Watkins’ goal. “Oh Ollie Watkins, you did it,” he screamed at his camera. “We knew those changes would work. Gareth Southgate, genius, genius, genius,” he added.

Even Britain’s newly appointed prime minister Keir Starmer revealed he’d taken a break from his first visit discussions with US president Joe Biden at the White House to catch Harry Kane’s penalty. “Picked the right moment to pop out from NATO meetings and check the score,” Starmer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him watching the game.

He added later of the final score: “What a game @England and what a winner. Berlin, here we come!”

Prince William, who previously went viral for his theatrical reaction to England winning their Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland on penalties last week, shared his verdict on the Three Lions reaching the final on the Instagram account he shares with Kate.

“What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists W,” the Prince of Wales celebrated.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Piers Morgan addressed the dissatisfaction that had been building towards England manager Gareth Southgate amongst fans ahead of the win.

“Chuffed for Southgate,” he wrote. “We’ve all doubted him during this tournament, but he’s got us to another final, and I think we’re going to win on Sunday.”

He added: “Brilliant win. Brilliant goal. Brilliant performance. Brilliant management. Congrats to England, and especially Ollie Watkins & Gareth Southgate.

“One game from immortality, lads - go bring it home.”