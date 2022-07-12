Glee star Samantha Ware has said that “Broadway upholds whiteness” as it was announced that Lea Michele would be starring in Funny Girl.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed on Monday (11 July) that Michele would be replacing Booksmart star Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice, made famous by Barbra Streisand, on Broadway.

Michele, who played Rachel Berry on Glee, has been lying relatively low following accusations in 2020 of abusive behaviour on the show’s set. However, she recently appeared in HBO’s documentary about the Spring Awakening reunion, leading fans to suggest a comeback was imminent.

One of Michele’s original accusers was Ware, who said that the actor had made her life a “living hell” and subjected her to “traumatic microagressions”.

After failing to apologise in her initial statement, Michele later said that she “[apologised] for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused”.

An hour after the Funny Girl casting news was announced, Ware tweeted: “Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, I’m affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused.”

Ware’s tweet (Twitter)

Ware continued: “Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.”

Ware originally shared her allegations about Michele in the wake of the death of George Floyd and subsequent resurgence of the #BlackLivesMatter movement in June 2020.

The actor, who played Jane in the sixth season of Fox’s musical comedy, claimed that Michele had threatened to “s*** in my wig” in front of her castmates, causing her to question a future career in the industry.

The announcement of Michele’s casting in Funny Girl followed after Feldstein said on Sunday (10 July) that she would be stepping back two months earlier than planned following an alleged “change in direction” in the production.

The Lady Bird star was originally scheduled to leave in September alongside Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester on Glee. The role of Fanny’s mother Mrs Brice will be taken over by Broadway and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Tovah Feldshuh.

Feldstein announced that she was leaving ‘Funny Girl’ early via a Notes app post on Instagram (Beanie Feldstein/Instagram)

Feldstein’s turn in Funny Girl was met with a lukewarm critical reception. In a review for The Guardian, critic Adrian Horton said: “Paper-thin, reedy in the higher registers and overly nasal throughout, Feldstein’s voice is noticeably untextured compared to the rest of the cast.”

The production was nominated for one Tony, for Jared Grimes in the Featured Actor category.

Many fans were quick to suggest that Michele would take over the role from Feldstein, as an extended story arc on Glee concerned her character Rachel Berry’s desire to play Fanny on Broadway.

Michele sang many of the musical’s biggest numbers, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade” and “I’m The Greatest Star” on the show.