Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An eight-year-old girl who went viral after singing “Let It Go” from a Ukrainian bomb shelter was delighted to be joined on stage by the West End cast of Frozen.

In March, Amelia Anisovych gained global attention when she was filmed singing the hit Disney song from a bomb shelter during the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The clip was circulated online after it was posted on Facebook by a woman who visited the shelter in Kyiv.

After the clip left Holly Willoughby in tears on This Morning, Amelia and her mother Lilia made it safely to Poland, where they later made appearances on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

It has now been announced that Amelia will be part of The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash, which will air on 31 December.

As a surprise, Amelia was joined on stage by Samantha Barks and Emily Lane, who play Elsa and Anna in the West End production of Frozen.

Amelia appeared shocked and excited to sing a rendition of “Let It Go” with the stars in front of an audience of 8,000 at Wembley Arena.

The televised event celebrates the “magical moments” that brought people together in 2022, as well as the extraordinary people and the difference they have made thanks to National Lottery funding.

Emily Lane, Amelia Anisovych and Samantha Barks (Getty Images for The National Lo)

It is hosted by comedian and stage star Jason Manford and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

When the clip of Amelia singing first went viral, it was noticed by musical theatre actor Idina Menzel, who sung the original rendition of “Let It Go” in the 2013 film.

“We see you,” she tweeted. “We really, really see you.”

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash airs 31 December at 8.30pm on ITV.

Additional reporting by Press Association