Olivier Awards: Andrew Scott, Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Jessica Parker among first-time nominees
Annual British theatre awards will take place in April
The nominees for the 2024 Olivier Awards have been unveiled, with a range of A-list stars up for honours at Britain’s theatre awards.
Announced on Tuesday (12 March), the list of nominated works and talent includes performers such as Nicole Scherzinger, Sophie Okonedo, Mark Gatiss, Andrew Scott and David Tennant, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook, Joseph Fiennes and James Norton all receiving their first nominations.
Former Pussycat Dolls star Scherzinger is up for Best Actress in a Musical, following her five-star performance in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre.
Also competing in the category is current Celebrity Big Brother contestant Marisha Wallace (Guys and Dolls), Caissie Levy (Next to Normal) , and Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat.
The Best Actress in a Play race is fierce, as Succession star Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray) goes up against Sex and the City icon Sarah Jessica Parker (Plaza Suite), Sheridan Smith (Shirley Valentine), Laura Donnelly (The Hills Of California), and Sophie Okonedo (Medea).
Similarly, the Best Actor category sees a battle between Joseph Fiennes (Dear England), Mark Gatiss (The Motive And The Cue), James Norton (A Little Life), Andrew Scott (Vanya), and David Tennant (Macbeth).
The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 14 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham, with highlights shown on ITV1 later that evening.
You can find the full list of nominated shows and talent below:
Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
Accidental Death Of An Anarchist by Dario Fo & Franca Rame, adapted by Tom Basden
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry
Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, adapted by Liv Hennessy
Best Family Show
Bluey’s Big Play by Joe Brumm
Dinosaur World Live by Derek Bond
The House With Chicken Legs, book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley
The Smeds And The Smoos, book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall Stories
Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer
Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Ellen Kane & Hannes Langolf for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Mark Smith for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace
Susan Stroman for Crazy For You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
Mithridate Award for Best Costume Design
Bunny Christie & Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls
Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan at The London Palladium
Marg Horwell for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket
Cunard Best Revival
The Effect by Lucy Prebble at the National Theatre – Lyttelton
Macbeth by William Shakespeare at the Donmar Warehouse
Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic
Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows at the Bridge Theatre
Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell at the Lyric Theatre
Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton at the Savoy Theatre
d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design
Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre
Dan Balfour & Tom Gibbons for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Gareth Fry for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse
Outstanding Musical Contribution
Tom Brady for Musical Supervision & Arrangements and Charlie Rosen for Orchestrations for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Matt Brind for Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations for Just For One Day at The Old Vic
Steve Sidwell for Orchestrations & Joe Bunker for Musical Direction for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Alan Williams for Musical Supervision & Musical Direction for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Will Close for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Paul Hilton for An Enemy Of The People at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Giles Terera for Clyde’s at the Donmar Warehouse
Luke Thompson for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Zubin Varla for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Lorraine Ashbourne for Till The Stars Come Down at the National Theatre – Dorfman
Priyanga Burford for An Enemy Of The People at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless at the Donmar Warehouse
Gina McKee for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier
Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror at the Almeida Theatre & Trafalgar Theatre
Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Miriam Buether for Set Design & 59 Productions for Video Design for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre
Bunny Christie for Set Design for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Es Devlin for Set Design & Ash J Woodward for Video Design for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for Set Design and Nathan Amzi & Joe Ransom for Video Design for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
Jon Clark for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Jon Clark for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre
Paule Constable for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Jack Knowles for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role In a Musical
Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace
Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next To Normal at the Donmar Warehouse
Best Actor in a Supporting Role In a Musical
Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Cedric Neal for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Jack Wolfe for Next To Normal at the Donmar Warehouse
TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production
Blue by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum
Innocence by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House
Picture A Day Like This by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
The Rhinegold by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Antonio Pappano for his role as Musical Director of the Royal Opera House
Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at the Barbican Theatre
Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths Of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum
Best Actor in a Musical
David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre
Caissie Levy for Next To Normal at the Donmar Warehouse
Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Best New Dance Production
Broken Chord by Gregory Maqoma & Thuthuka Sibisi at Sadler’s Wells
The Rite Of Spring by Seeta Patel at Sadler’s Wells
La Ruta by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans Theater - NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells
Time Spell by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers & Tiler Peck, part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck & Friends at Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means, part of Ballet Black: Pioneers at the Barbican Theatre
Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin’ Convention 2023 International Festival Of Hip Hop Dance Theatre at Sadler’s Wells
Rhiannon Faith for her community-focused conception of Lay Down Your Burdens at The Pit at Barbican
Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
Blue Mist by Mohamed-Zain Dada at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
A Playlist For The Revolution by AJ Yi at the Bush Theatre
Sleepova by Matilda Feyişayo at the Bush Theatre
The Swell by Isley Lynn at the Orange Tree Theatre
The Time Machine: A Comedy by Steven Canny and John Nicholson at the Park Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre
Rupert Goold for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue at the National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actress
Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Sophie Okonedo for Medea at @sohoplace
Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre
Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket
Best Actor
Joseph Fiennes for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue at the National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
James Norton for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Andrew Scott for Vanya at the Duke Of York’s Theatre
David Tennant for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse
The Londoner Award for Best New Play
Dear England by James Graham at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
The Hills Of California by Jez Butterworth at the Harold Pinter Theatre
The Motive And The Cue by Jack Thorne at the National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
Till The Stars Come Down by Beth Steel at the National Theatre – Dorfman
Mastercard Best New Musical
The Little Big Things, music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher & Tom Ling, book by Joe White at @sohoplace
Next To Normal, music by Tom Kitt, book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey at the Donmar Warehouse
Operation Mincemeat, music, lyrics & book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson & Zoë Roberts at the Fortune Theatre
A Strange Loop, music, lyrics & book by Michael R. Jackson at the Barbican Theatre
The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 14 April.
