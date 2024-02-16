Sarah Snook’s magnified face looms over the Haymarket’s gilded stage on a vast screen, her lips tremulous, each delicate line beneath her eyes blown up till they’re as long as a West End theatre’s toilet queue. At first, her solo attempt on Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray seems like a straightforward thing: a display of acting prowess that sees the Succession star switching between 26 roles, and another exercise in vulnerability after her much-loved telly role as dowdy, deluded Shiv Roy. But like so many of Wilde’s stories, Australian director-adapter Kip Williams’s production is a surprising thing, full of magical transformations, sensory splendour and technical ingenuity.

The stage starts out bare, just a few camera-wielding technicians gliding around Snook as she narrates Wilde’s tale. We’re in late 19th-century London at its wickedest and most decadent, where handsome Dorian Gray is led astray by aphorism-dropping aesthete Lord Henry. In a fit of vanity, Dorian strikes a demonic pact where he remains forever young, while his portrait is pockmarked with the sins of his wild lifestyle. There’s always been a powerful gay subtext here, as literature’s most famous twink frequents houses of ill repute, decks himself in jewels, and manipulates the men who idolise him. But Williams literally drags out that subtext and brings it to the front of the stage, using ingenious pre-recorded footage to show Dorian plunging into glitter-curtained gay clubs in place of the original novel’s opium dens, energised by a pulsing Donna Summer soundtrack.

There would have been an argument for casting a queer star here, to bring out the connections between the Victorian and 21st-century gay undergrounds. But Snook nonetheless rises to the challenge, looking wonderfully at home as she lounges camply on a chaise longue encrusted in lavish flowers. She brings just the right balance of archness and real, felt intensity to her endless succession of roles. Dorian has a fluttering Princess Diana-esque vulnerability that congeals into toughness, Snook swapping a blonde curly wig for a hard platinum quiff. Soon, Dorian is facetuning his features through smartphone filters, smudging away imperfections with an adeptness that Victorian makeup-mongers could only dream of.