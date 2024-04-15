For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hannah Waddingham dressed down a photographer at the Olivier Awards who asked her to “show me leg”.

The Ted Lasso star, who recently opened up about a harrowing experience on the set of Game of Thrones, hosted the London ceremony, which took place on Sunday (14 April) and saw Sunset Boulevard take home seven trophies.

Before the event began, Waddingham posed for photographs outside the Royal Albert Hall, but was left visibly frustrated by a comment made by a member of the press, whom she proceeded to call out.

After a photographer appeared to shout “show me leg” in her direction, Waddingham could be heard replying, in footage captured by a bystander and shared on X/Twitter: “Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man.

“Don’t be a d***, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say ‘show me leg.’ No.”

Waddingham was cheered and applauded as she walked away, shaking her head disapprovingly.

The 2024 event, celebrating the best in theatre, marked the second time Waddingham has hosted.

Nicole Scherzinger’s Sunset Boulevard swept the Olivier Awards with seven wins. The former Pussycat Dolls singer taking home the trophy for Best Actress in a Musical, with her co-star Tom Francis, winning Best Actor

Sarah Snook, the Australian star of Succession, beat out fierce competition from Sarah Jessica Parker, Sheridan Smith, and Sophie Okonedo to win Best Actress for her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Waddingham recently said she had “no time” for criticism of her Mission: Impossible co-star Tom Cruise.

The actor filmed scenes alongside the controversial Hollywood star for the concluding instalment of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which is set to be released in 2025,

Hannah Waddingham at the Olivier Awards ( AFP via Getty Images )

After recalling how she spent “five intense days” with Cruise on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier, Waddingham said during a TV appearance over Christmas “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at him now.”

She continued: “He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”