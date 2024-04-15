Olivier Awards: Full winners list as Nicole Scherzinger’s Sunset Boulevard dominates

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicole Scherzinger’s Sunset Boulevard swept the Olivier Awards on Sunday (14 April) with seven wins, as the actor picked up the gong for Best Actress in a Musical.

The US star almost tripped before accepting her trophy, as part of the ceremony marking British theatre’s highest accolades, at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Thank God for saving me from that trip right there,” she joked before adding that she was “nothing without him”.

Tom Francis also won Best Actor for his role in the show.

Sarah Snook, the Australian star of Succession, beat out stiff competition from Sarah Jessica Parker, Sheridan Smith, and Sophie Okonedo to take the win for Best Actress.

Meanwhile, Dame Arlene Phillips received a standing ovation following her first competitive Olivier for her choreography on the musical Guys & Dolls.

The 80-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing star thanked fellow choreographer James Cousins for helping her by “crawling around” on the floor to demonstrate the movements when she had issues with her knees.

Mark Gatiss secured the win for Best Actor, beating Joseph Fiennes, David Tennant and Andrew Scott.

You can find the full list of winners below:

Nicole Scherzinger picked up a win for her role in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ ( Ian West/PA Wire )

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Accidental Death Of An Anarchist by Dario Fo & Franca Rame, adapted by Tom Basden

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry - WINNER

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, adapted by Liv Hennessy

Best Family Show

Bluey’s Big Play by Joe Brumm

Dinosaur World Live by Derek Bond - WINNER

The House With Chicken Legs, book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley

The Smeds And The Smoos, book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall Stories

Sarah Snook beat Sarah Jessica Parker and Sheridan Smith to win Best Actress ( Ian West/PA Wire )

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Ellen Kane & Hannes Langolf for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre - WINNER

Mark Smith for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace

Susan Stroman for Crazy For You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Mithridate Award for Best Costume Design

Bunny Christie & Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls

Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan at The London Palladium

Marg Horwell for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket - WINNER

Mark Gatiss won Best Actor at the ceremony on Sunday (14 April) ( Ian West/PA Wire )

Cunard Best Revival

The Effect by Lucy Prebble at the National Theatre – Lyttelton

Macbeth by William Shakespeare at the Donmar Warehouse

Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at the Duke Of York’s Theatre - WINNER

Best Musical Revival

Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic

Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows at the Bridge Theatre

Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell at the Lyric Theatre

Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Dan Balfour & Tom Gibbons for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Gareth Fry for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

( Ian West/PA Wire )

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Tom Brady for Musical Supervision & Arrangements and Charlie Rosen for Orchestrations for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Matt Brind for Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations for Just For One Day at The Old Vic

Steve Sidwell for Orchestrations & Joe Bunker for Musical Direction for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Alan Williams for Musical Supervision & Musical Direction for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Close for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre - WINNER

Paul Hilton for An Enemy Of The People at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

Giles Terera for Clyde’s at the Donmar Warehouse

Luke Thompson for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Zubin Varla for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Lorraine Ashbourne for Till The Stars Come Down at the National Theatre – Dorfman

Priyanga Burford for An Enemy Of The People at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless at the Donmar Warehouse - WINNER

Gina McKee for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier

Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror at the Almeida Theatre & Trafalgar Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Miriam Buether for Set Design & 59 Productions for Video Design for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre - WINNER

Bunny Christie for Set Design for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Es Devlin for Set Design & Ash J Woodward for Video Design for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for Set Design and Nathan Amzi & Joe Ransom for Video Design for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Jon Clark for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Jon Clark for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Paule Constable for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Jack Knowles for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role In a Musical

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace - WINNER

Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next To Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

Best Actor in a Supporting Role In a Musical

Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre - WINNER

Cedric Neal for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Jack Wolfe for Next To Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

Blue by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum

Innocence by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House - WINNER

Picture A Day Like This by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

The Rhinegold by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Antonio Pappano for his role as Musical Director of the Royal Opera House - WINNER

Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at the Barbican Theatre

Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths Of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum

Best Actor in a Musical

David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Caissie Levy for Next To Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Broken Chord by Gregory Maqoma & Thuthuka Sibisi at Sadler’s Wells

The Rite Of Spring by Seeta Patel at Sadler’s Wells

La Ruta by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans Theater - NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells - WINNER

Time Spell by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers & Tiler Peck, part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck & Friends at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means, part of Ballet Black: Pioneers at the Barbican Theatre - WINNER

Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin’ Convention 2023 International Festival Of Hip Hop Dance Theatre at Sadler’s Wells

Rhiannon Faith for her community-focused conception of Lay Down Your Burdens at The Pit at Barbican

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Blue Mist by Mohamed-Zain Dada at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

A Playlist For The Revolution by AJ Yi at the Bush Theatre

Sleepova by Matilda Feyişayo at the Bush Theatre - WINNER

The Swell by Isley Lynn at the Orange Tree Theatre

The Time Machine: A Comedy by Steven Canny and John Nicholson at the Park Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Rupert Goold for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue at the National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress

Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Sophie Okonedo for Medea at @sohoplace

Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket - WINNER

Best Actor

Joseph Fiennes for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue at the National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre - WINNER

James Norton for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Andrew Scott for Vanya at the Duke Of York’s Theatre

David Tennant for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

The Londoner Award for Best New Play

Dear England by James Graham at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre - WINNER

The Hills Of California by Jez Butterworth at the Harold Pinter Theatre

The Motive And The Cue by Jack Thorne at the National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre

Till The Stars Come Down by Beth Steel at the National Theatre – Dorfman

Mastercard Best New Musical

The Little Big Things, music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher & Tom Ling, book by Joe White at @sohoplace

Next To Normal, music by Tom Kitt, book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey at the Donmar Warehouse

Operation Mincemeat, music, lyrics & book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson & Zoë Roberts at the Fortune Theatre - WINNER

A Strange Loop, music, lyrics & book by Michael R. Jackson at the Barbican Theatre