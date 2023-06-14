Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Denise Welch to play Queen Elizabeth II in a musical about Princess Diana

Filmed version of the musical was met with damning reviews last year

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 14 June 2023 13:49
Comments
Diana: The Musical trailer

Denise Welch is set to star as Queen Elizabeth II in a London production of a musical about Princess Diana.

Diana the Musical debuted on Broadway in 2021, with a filmed version later being released on the streaming service Netflix.

The show is coming to the UK later this year, with a concert version – titled Diana the Musical in Concert – being staged for one night at the Hammersmith Apollo on 4 December.

“Queeeeeeeen!! Diana The Musical in concert. Dec 4th. Apollo Hammersmith,” the 65-year-old Loose Women host tweeted, alongside a poster advertising the event.

Diana was written by Tony award-winning Memphis playright Joe DiPietro and Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, and loosely follows the life of the late “people’s princess”.

Recommended

Reports have suggested that the concert version will divide the story into two parts.

When Diana debuted on Netflix back in October 2021, the project was torn apart by critics and viewers who branded the release “truly awful”.

“Genuinely painful to watch,” one viewer wrote at the time. “The idea of ‘DIANA: THE MUSICAL’ should’ve been destroyed, then burned, then have the earth where it grew salted.”

Denise Welch and Queen Elizabeth II

(Getty)

“I cannot stress how awful and perfect the Diana musical is,” wrote someone else. “Objectively the worst thing I’ve ever seen. A flawless, stunning fever dream. It should be considered a war crime and I want to watch it on repeat for the rest of my life.”

Recommended

Diana died from injuries sustained in a car accident on 31 August 1997, at the age of 36. She had divorced Prince Charles (now king) in the previous year.

Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022, at the age of 96.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in