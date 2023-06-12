Samuel L Jackson steals show at Tonys with unimpressed reactions

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samuel L Jackson has sent fans into hysterics with his wide-ranging reactions at last night’s (Sunday 11 June) Tony Awards.

Jackson, 74, was nominated for Best Actor in a featured Role in a Play following his role in The Piano Lesson, which he performed at United Palace Theatre in New York.

The Tony instead went to Brandon Uranowitz for his role in Leopoldstadt and, when the winner was named, Jackson’s face didn’t crack any form of smile.

It recalled the moment in 1995 when he lost Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars to Ed Wood actor Martin Landau , and could be seen saying “s***” as Landau’s name was announced.

“Samuel L. Jackson does not have a good non-winner face,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: Samuel L Jackson’s face took me all the way out He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting the Tony.”

Another moment that entertained viewers occurred when host Ariana DeBose approached Jackson, his wife, and Piano Lesson co-star LaTanya Richardson Jackson during a musical segment. Jackson, getting to his feet, looked confused during the encounter.

Twitter user Andrew Jones wrote of the moment: “Clearly that Ariana DeBose talk to Samuel L Jackson was not pre-planned.”

Elsewhere, Jackson’s reaction to a performance by the cast of Best Musical winner Kimberly Akimbo also had viewers in stitches, with Twitter user Mickey writing; “My fav part of the tony’s is Samuel L Jackson’s reaction to Kimberly Akimbo. He was just like “what in the hell did I just watch?’”

Samuel L Jackson at the 2023 Tonys (Getty Images)

The actor, who will next be seen in Marvel series Secret Invasion, has been supported by fans, who believe he should have beaten Uranowitz to the Tony Award.

Tonys viewers were also left baffled after Parade director Michael Arden’s impassioned acceptance speech was censored by CBS.

Find the full list of winners at the Tonys here.