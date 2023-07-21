Sophia Bush pulls out of 2:22 A Ghost Story as replacement announced

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sophia Bush has pulled out of the West End production of Danny Robins’s 2:22 – A Ghost Story due to illness.

The One Tree Hill actor will be replaced by former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who is making her West End debut.

Bridge will step into the role of Frankie from August, and will remain until the end of the show’s run on 17 September.

Bush revealed that she had contracted a virus in June, and has been unable to sufficiently recover. She is leaving the show in order to return to the US for treatment and recuperation.

In a statement issued on Friday 21 July, producers said: “Due to illness, Sophia Bush has unfortunately had to withdraw from the production. We are delighted to welcome Frankie Bridge to the 2:22 family.

“Our talented understudies Gemma Yates and Allie Dart have been covering the role of Lauren on rotation. We are hugely grateful to them for stepping up so brilliantly. They will continue until Frankie begins.’

Bush also shared a statement, claiming that she was “gutted” at having to step down from the role.

“I am truly gutted that my time in 2:22 A Ghost Story has come to an unexpected and early end,” she said. “I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline.

“After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the Emergency Room, I’ve been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US.”

She went on to express a “debt of gratitude” to her “incredible cast mates”, as well as “every member of our extraordinary company, who became fast family”.

Sophia Bush and Frankie Bridge (Getty/Seamus Ryan )

“It means the world to me that so many fans traveled to London to see the show,” she added. If you’re booked for future nights, please still go and support my brilliant costars. They will blow you away! And I know that Frankie Bridge will be astounding as she makes Lauren her own through the rest of this run.

“There is no greater experience than the stage. I miss it madly. I love it deeply. And I cannot wait for the next one.”

The West End production of 2:22, which is currently staged at the Apollo theatre, has previously starred performers including Lily Allen, Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, and pop star Cheryl.

Speaking about joining the cast, Bridge said: “I’ve loved 2:22 A Ghost Story since I first saw it, so landing the role of Lauren is a total dream come true.

“Never one to do things by halves, it’s an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn’t be more excited to join the cast. Lauren is a joy to play with so many layers and emotions to explore. I can’t wait for you to meet her!”