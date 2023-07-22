Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Frontrunner emerges in battle for box office supremacy
‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and ‘Oppenheimer’ starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, are both out now in cinemas
Hollywood feels more like the centre of the universe than ever this week as the arrival of the two biggest films of the year coincides with a historic actors’ strike.
Excitement for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has reached a fever pitch as their simultaneous release has finally arrived.
While Oppenheimer’s critical ratings have blown past Barbie with a near-perfect Rotten Tomato score, it’s expected that the latter will, in fact, take over the former in ticket sales.
Barbie is estimated to earn $110m at the US box office during opening weekend, while Oppenheimer is set to take in $50m.
Warner Bros announced Friday (21 July) that Barbie had earned $22.3m (£17.3m) in box office previews – the highest figure of any film this year. Universal, meanwhile, said Oppenheimer collected $10.5m (£8.2m) in preview earnings.
Oppenheimer’s London premiere was cut short, however, as the cast left early in preparation for the SAG-AFTRA strike order, which was initiated hours after the event.
Are Christopher Nolan’s films right-wing?
That’s the question explored by my colleague Louis Chilton in his comment piece for The Independent.
The 52-year-old filmmaker’s work has long prompted speculation over his political views, from the supposedly pro-conservative Dark Knight to the anti-war messaging of Tenet. Does his nuclear biopic Oppenheimer hold any answers?
Are Christopher Nolan’s films right-wing? Oppenheimer finally suggests otherwise
The true story behind ‘the father of the atomic bomb’
Oppenheimer is partially based on the Pulitzer-Prize-winning 2005 biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin over a period of 25 years.
“Celebrated in 1945 as the ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ nine years later he would become the chief celebrity victim of the McCarthyite maelstrom,” Bird wrote in a recent opinion piece for The New York Times.
The film is the first to properly tackle the scientist and his legacy, which was marred by a controversial 1954 hearing that resulted in his security clearance being revoked.
Read here for the true story behind J Robert Oppenheimer:
The horrifying true story behind Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
Barbie manufacturer accused of ‘stealth marketing’ in schools
Mattel has sparked criticism for “stealth marketing” to children after a new programme gave away free Barbie dolls in schools, a move that health experts are claiming reinforces damaging gender stereotypes.
The toy manufacturer launched the “Barbie School of Friendship” programme this year, in which free Barbie dolls were given to an estimated 150,000 students in 700 schools across the UK to teach social skills.
However, in an investigative piece published in the British Medical Journal on 20 July, many experts have questioned the programme’s potential negative effects of gender stereotyping, as well as companies freely marketing their products in schools.
Read more:
Mattel accused of ‘stealth marketing’ after giving away free Barbie dolls in schools
America Ferrera points out ‘revolutionary’ detail in Barbie Dreamhouse
In a new interview for the Harper’s Bazaar UK Summer issue, Barbie star America Ferrera, 39, discussed Barbie’s progressive but “inelegant” history since its creation in 1959.
Ferrera said that growing up, she was “never a Barbie girl” but there have been “revolutionary” moments in Barbie’s history when Mattel has made subversive statements about womanhood.
Ferrera pointed out that there was no kitchen in the first Barbie Dreamhouse, which freed the doll from expectations of domesticity.
Read more:
America Ferrera points out ‘revolutionary’ detail in original Barbie Dreamhouse
Voices: The real reason behind the Barbie movie backlash
“In the days leading up to the release of the Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, the film has endured various attacks by right-wing figures, whose issue with the movie lies in what they say is a ‘woke’ and ‘feminist’ agenda,” Nylah Burton writes for The Independent.
“No one has to like the Barbie movie, and I’m sure intelligent criticism of the film’s messaging and quality will emerge. However, attacking it because it doesn’t address ‘any notion of faith of family’ is not only ludicrous but untrue.”
Read more:
The real reason behind the Barbie movie backlash
Will ‘Oppenheimer’ be released in Japan?
For obvious reasons, some fans are wondering whether Oppenheimer will have a theatrical release in Japan.
The Independent understands that plans for the film’s release have not yet been finalised in all markets. Japan also tends to release later than other markets with Barbie coming out 11 August there.
Read more here:
Will Oppenheimer be released in Japanese movie theatres?
Greta Gerwig on track to break record for the biggest domestic opening for a female director
Barbie is reportedly on track to earn over $150m dollars in its opening weekend. If it achieves this feat, Gerwig will break the record for the biggest domestic opening for a female director in Hollywood history.
Emily Blunt says she was distracted by Cillian Murphy’s ‘ocean eyes’
Matt Damon and Emily Blunt have admitted to finding co-star Cillian Murphy’s blue eyes to be a “real problem” on the set of Oppenheimer.
“It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian,” Damon said. “Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes.”
Blunt compared Murphy’s eyes to Billie Eilish’s 2016 hit “Ocean Eyes”. “We just hum it all day,” she said.
Read more:
Emily Blunt says Cillian Murphy’s ‘ocean eyes’ were distracting on Oppenheimer set
