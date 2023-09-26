Steve Coogan to star in West End production of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Coogan will star in the world premiere stage production of Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic Dr Strangelove.

The Alan Partridge actor and comedian, who will be seen next playing Jimmy Saville in controversial BBC drama The Reckoning, will lead the first ever adaptation of Kubrick’s film in the West End.

Coogan, 57, will play multiple roles in the production, which runs at London’s Noel Coward Theatre from 8 October 2024 until 21 December 2024.

For priority booking, audiences can sign up here by 10am today (26 September). Public booking will open at 10am on Wednesday (27 September).

The comedy, about a rogue US General who triggers a nuclear crisis, has been co-adapted by The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci and theatre director Sean Foley.

Coogan said: “The idea of putting Dr Strangelove on stage is daunting. A huge responsibility. It’s also an exciting challenge, an opportunity to bring this timeless classic to a new audience.”

“Knowing that I will be part of a creative team led by Sean Foley and Armando Iannucci means I will be working with the best people. Sean is a master of stage comedy and Armando and I started working with each other over 30 years ago. We made some memorable comedy together so it’s great to be collaborating with him once again.”

From L-R: ‘Dr Strangelove’ team Sean Foley, Steve Coogan and Armando Iannucci (Manuel Harlan)

Veep writer Iannucci was one of the creators of Alan Partridge, and wrote with Coogan on Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge and I’m Alan Partridge.

He described Dr Strangelove as “a tale of our time”, adding: “I’ve seen Steve Coogan close-up for many years now, and can tell you that no-one gets right under the skin of a character the way he does.

“We’re all so delighted he’ll be bringing these amazing gifts to the stage for the hugely contrasting roles in Dr Strangelove and I for one can’t wait to see Steve make them his own. It’s going to be a thrill for all of us.”

Released in 1964, Kubrick’s Cold War sature – full title Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb –starred Peter Sellers in multiple roles. The actor had previously multiroled in the 1959 film The Mouse That Roars, and played a character who assumes several roles when working with Kubrick on 1962’s Lolita.

George C Scott, Sterling Hayden and James Earl Jones also starred.

Dr Strangelove is widely considered to be one of the best comedies ever made, and was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.