Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Stomp, the hit stage show based around the percussive playing of everyday objects, is closing in New York after 29 years.

The show had run off-Broadway at the East Village’s Orpheum Theatre since 27 February 1994.

It will, however, continue to tour in Europe and North America after its final off-Broadway performance on 8 January 2023.

The producers did not provide a reason for the closure, although it has been speculated that the decision could be the result of a decline in tourism in New York amid the Covid pandemic.

In a statement, Stomp’s team of producers said (per Deadline): “We fell in love with Stomp when we first saw it in Europe and when we brought this hard-to-describe show here, we imagined that it would find an audience.

“We could not have imagined the remarkable success it would enjoy, becoming part of popular culture, touring for years, and making an unmistakable imprint on the theatre landscape here and all over the world.”

The statement continued: “While we’re sad to see it close at The Orpheum Theatre, we couldn’t be prouder of the impact that Stomp has had – and will continue to have – as the tours run both here and in Europe.”

Stomp will have lasted for a total of 11,472 performances when it finally closes in January.

Co-creators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas said: “We are so proud that the East Village and the Orpheum Theatre has been Stomp’s home for so many wonderful years and want to thank our producers and our amazing cast, crew and front of house staff, all of whom have worked so hard for so long to make the show such a success.

“They have always given 100 per cent to every audience, from the very beginning in 1994 to the post-lockdown audiences of 2022. We want to thank everyone involved for such an incredible New York run.”