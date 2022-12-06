Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Christmas. Already? Afraid so. I can’t put off getting a tree much longer as I have two children under the age of six; Christmas is all they talk about. It’s all about the presents they want from Father Christmas, queries about how he’ll get down the chimney (we don’t have one), or when we’re paying a visit to Santa’s grotto. But it’s also that lovely time of year when an abundance of festive shows for children arrives on stage. I want my kids to experience the theatre, not just TV, so I decided it was time to book some tickets. Here are my top recommendations.

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever!

Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

Peppa Pig is a TV phenomenon, but there’s nothing more thrilling for kids than seeing Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig come to life on the stage. The hit stage show is back in the West End after a UK and Ireland tour with all the popular characters including Miss Rabbit and Suzy Sheep. Peppa takes a road trip; expect lots of songs, snorts, giggles, and of course, muddy puddles.

1 Dec to 1 Jan 2023 (Peppapiglive.com)

Stick Man

Courtyard Theatre, Leeds; Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry; Leicester Square Theatre, London

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved children’s book Stick Man has been a popular family stage show for a while now and returns for Christmas with productions in London, Leeds and Coventry. Back when it first opened, we called it “a clever, compelling treat” in a four-star review. It’s from the same team behind Zog and The Flying Doctors – another Donaldson/Scheffler adaptation – and with puppetry, live music and songs, it’s a winning show for children aged two plus.

Leeds (7 to 31 Dec); Coventry (1 to 31 Dec); London (until 2 Jan) (stickmanlive.com)

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show UK tour

Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London

This hit CBeebies preschool series is about a lovable dog named Duggee who runs the Squirrel Club for anthropomorphic animals, including Happy, a chilled-out crocodile, and Tag, a clumsy blue rhino. Since bursting onto our TV screens in 2014 with its snappy seven-minute episodes, it has won six Baftas and was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021. It’s now been made into a stage show for the first time, with a four-week stint at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall over Christmas filled with puppetry and storytelling.

14 Dec to 8 Jan & then UK tour (heyduggee.com)

Christmas in the Sunshine

Unicorn Theatre, London

Personally, I wouldn’t worry if I had to spend Christmas on a warm beach – I would happily swap a nut roast for suntan lotion. But for Elias, the little boy in the Unicorn’s Christmas show for children aged three to six, it’s a double-edged sword. He is excited about meeting his family for the first time in the Caribbean, but he’s also worried it won’t feel very Christmassy. The perfect show to keep the littlest ones entertained – and show there’s more to Christmas than snow.

Until 31 Dec (unicorntheatre.com)

Mother Goose UK tour

Theatre Royal Brighton

This star-studded panto, which opens at Theatre Royal Brighton before a longer West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre, features none other than Sir Ian McKellen as Mother Goose. Also joining the cast is comedian and former Doctor Who companion John Bishop, and musical talent Anna-Jane Casey, who was most recently seen as Fraulein Kost in the award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. The show will then embark on a UK and Ireland tour, including Chichester Festival Theatre (7-11 February 2023).

3 to 11 Dec (Brighton); 15 Dec to 29 Jan (London)(mothergooseshow.co.uk)

Picture Perfect Christmas

National Gallery, London

This hour-long musical show is the first of its kind at the National Gallery. Set inside the world of one of their much-loved paintings, “Winter Scene with Skaters near a Castle” (1608) by Hendrick Avercamp, it will transport audiences to an enchanted winter forest in the icy Netherlands for a tale about friendship set in the 1600s. A wonderful way to get young kids ready for the world of art.

26 & 27 Nov; 3 to 23 Dec (nationalgallery.org.uk)

The Snowman

Peacock Theatre, London

The 25th anniversary of ‘The Snowman’ is dedicated to its creator Raymond Briggs who died in August (Â©Tristram Kenton)

The 25th anniversary of Birmingham Rep’s The Snowman in the West End is dedicated to its creator Raymond Briggs, who wrote the children’s picture book in 1978 and died in August 2022. The show’s highlight is the boy and his snowman flying above the stage to the song “Walking in the air” while fake snow falls magically onto the audience. This classic is a Christmas rite of passage and is guaranteed to make the hardest of hearts weep.

Until 31 Dec (sadlerswells.com)

Circus 1903

Eventim Apollo, London

‘Circus 1903’ has puppetry from the team behind ‘War Horse’ (Dan Tsantilis)

It’s the perfect circus: with sensational puppetry from the award-winning team behind War Horse, kids can experience all the high-octane fun of a turn-of-the-century circus without any animal cruelty. Highlights include contortionists, life-size elephant puppets, acrobats and high wire. The charismatic circus-master Willy Whipsnade, played by David Williamson, builds a great rapport with the audience.

15 Dec to 1 Jan 2023 (circus1903.com)

Nutcracker

London Coliseum

Clara and her valiant Nutcracker take a hot air balloon ride across London to the glistening Land of Snow in The English National Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ (© Laurent Liotardo)

No matter how many times you’ve seen it, English National Ballet’s Nutcracker is always magical. It’s a good introduction to ballet for young children – the scene when the toys come to life is always great fun. Tchaikovsky’s score is performed live by the English Ballet Philharmonic. This traditional favourite is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.

15 Dec to 7 Jan 2023 (eno.org)

Demon Dentist UK tour

Bloomsbury Theatre, London

Sam Varley as Alfie and Georgia Grant-Anderson as Gabz in David Walliams’s ‘Demon Dentist’ in the West End (Photo by Mark Douet)

David Walliams’s best-selling mystery book for kids, Demon Dentist, comes to the stage this year courtesy of the Birmingham Stage Company, with a Christmas run at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre as part of a UK tour. Instead of coins from the tooth fairy, children are waking up to slugs and spiders under their pillows. Could the creepy new dentist Miss Root be the root cause of all the problems? Expect a treat, as West End stage adaptations of Walliams’s books Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy have both been nominated for an Olivier Award.

15 Dec to 8 Jan (demondentistswestend.com)

Remarkable Robin’s Christmas Adventure

Alnwick Playhouse

This family show about a magic-obsessed young girl is set in a Northumberland mining village. Robin loves the tales of fairies and folklore that she hears from her grandma – until her grandma becomes unwell and she must seek some other-worldly help. Written by local playwright Elijah Young, the production returns for a second year after charming audiences last Christmas. Suitable for all ages.

15 to 30 December (alnwickplayhouse.co.uk)

The Nutcracker

Royal Opera House, London

Sarah Lamb as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Royal Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ ((c) 2017 ROH. Photographed by Karolina Kuras)

In the battle of the Nutcrackers, the Royal Ballet’s has tradition and formality going for it. What can be more dramatic than watching the big, red velvet curtain sweep up on the main stage of a ballet at the Royal Opera House? It’s reliably enchanting with top-class ballerinas – Natalia Osipova, Marianela Nunez, Francesca Hayward, Sarah Lamb, and Lauren Cuthbertson, among others. It will leave children totally awestruck – especially if they attend after-school ballet club. The performance is also live-streamed to cinemas on 8 Dec.

6 Dec to 14 Jan (roh.org.uk)

Crackers: A Festive Family Farce

Polka Theatre, London

The Polka Theatre’s Christmas show for children aged 5 to 12 follows the eccentric Crackers family (x)

Who doesn’t feel a bit crackers at Christmas? This relatable show about a very eccentric family sounds like a sitcom. Aimed at children aged five to 12, this show by playwright Charles Way follows the Crackers family as they get ready to celebrate Christmas. But, guess what? Things don’t run smoothly – the family pet shop is in trouble, Great Gran is waiting for Father Christmas to come and Napoleon the rat is on the warpath.

Until 15 Jan (polkatheatre.com)

Ruination

Linbury Theatre, London

‘Ruination’ by Lost Dog retells the Greek myth of Medea and her relationship with Jason (Sebastian Nevols )

Medea? For kids? This Greek tragedy about a woman who kills her own children might not seem like kids’ show material, but with dance company, Lost Dog, it’s bound to be witty and entertaining. This alternative Christmas show for kids aged 14-plus retells the Greek myth of Medea and her doomed relationship with Jason through six dancers, live musicians and a singer. Lost Dog’s artistic director Ben Duke is known for his original reinterpretations of the classics – his acclaimed production of Juliet & Romeo was performed at the Linbury Theatre in 2019. A more leftfield festive choice for teens.

1 to 31 Dec (roh.org.uk)

Father Christmas

Lyric Hammersmith, London

Raymond Briggs’s ‘Father Christmas’ has majestic moments including puppet reindeer flying through the sky (x)

Raymond Briggs once again proves the king of reliable festive yarns. His Father Christmas is a day in the life of the bearded man whose job it is to deliver presents to children all over the world. He is particularly grumpy before he sets off on his travels. The show is full of majestic moments when the puppet reindeer pull him across the sky in the sleigh and he clambers down transparent chimneys to drop off gifts. His puppet dog gets the most laughs – stealing his sock again.

Until 31 Dec (lyric.co.uk)