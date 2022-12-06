The best 15 Christmas shows for children, from Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever! to The Snowman
Christmas is already a magical time for children, but there’s more to be found at the excellent shows taking place this winter. Charlotte Cripps picks the best of the bunch
It’s Christmas. Already? Afraid so. I can’t put off getting a tree much longer as I have two children under the age of six; Christmas is all they talk about. It’s all about the presents they want from Father Christmas, queries about how he’ll get down the chimney (we don’t have one), or when we’re paying a visit to Santa’s grotto. But it’s also that lovely time of year when an abundance of festive shows for children arrives on stage. I want my kids to experience the theatre, not just TV, so I decided it was time to book some tickets. Here are my top recommendations.
Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever!
Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
Peppa Pig is a TV phenomenon, but there’s nothing more thrilling for kids than seeing Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig come to life on the stage. The hit stage show is back in the West End after a UK and Ireland tour with all the popular characters including Miss Rabbit and Suzy Sheep. Peppa takes a road trip; expect lots of songs, snorts, giggles, and of course, muddy puddles.
1 Dec to 1 Jan 2023 (Peppapiglive.com)
Stick Man
Courtyard Theatre, Leeds; Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry; Leicester Square Theatre, London
Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved children’s book Stick Man has been a popular family stage show for a while now and returns for Christmas with productions in London, Leeds and Coventry. Back when it first opened, we called it “a clever, compelling treat” in a four-star review. It’s from the same team behind Zog and The Flying Doctors – another Donaldson/Scheffler adaptation – and with puppetry, live music and songs, it’s a winning show for children aged two plus.
Leeds (7 to 31 Dec); Coventry (1 to 31 Dec); London (until 2 Jan) (stickmanlive.com)
Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show UK tour
Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London
This hit CBeebies preschool series is about a lovable dog named Duggee who runs the Squirrel Club for anthropomorphic animals, including Happy, a chilled-out crocodile, and Tag, a clumsy blue rhino. Since bursting onto our TV screens in 2014 with its snappy seven-minute episodes, it has won six Baftas and was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021. It’s now been made into a stage show for the first time, with a four-week stint at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall over Christmas filled with puppetry and storytelling.
14 Dec to 8 Jan & then UK tour (heyduggee.com)
Christmas in the Sunshine
Unicorn Theatre, London
Personally, I wouldn’t worry if I had to spend Christmas on a warm beach – I would happily swap a nut roast for suntan lotion. But for Elias, the little boy in the Unicorn’s Christmas show for children aged three to six, it’s a double-edged sword. He is excited about meeting his family for the first time in the Caribbean, but he’s also worried it won’t feel very Christmassy. The perfect show to keep the littlest ones entertained – and show there’s more to Christmas than snow.
Until 31 Dec (unicorntheatre.com)
Mother Goose UK tour
Theatre Royal Brighton
This star-studded panto, which opens at Theatre Royal Brighton before a longer West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre, features none other than Sir Ian McKellen as Mother Goose. Also joining the cast is comedian and former Doctor Who companion John Bishop, and musical talent Anna-Jane Casey, who was most recently seen as Fraulein Kost in the award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. The show will then embark on a UK and Ireland tour, including Chichester Festival Theatre (7-11 February 2023).
3 to 11 Dec (Brighton); 15 Dec to 29 Jan (London)(mothergooseshow.co.uk)
Picture Perfect Christmas
National Gallery, London
This hour-long musical show is the first of its kind at the National Gallery. Set inside the world of one of their much-loved paintings, “Winter Scene with Skaters near a Castle” (1608) by Hendrick Avercamp, it will transport audiences to an enchanted winter forest in the icy Netherlands for a tale about friendship set in the 1600s. A wonderful way to get young kids ready for the world of art.
26 & 27 Nov; 3 to 23 Dec (nationalgallery.org.uk)
The Snowman
Peacock Theatre, London
The 25th anniversary of Birmingham Rep’s The Snowman in the West End is dedicated to its creator Raymond Briggs, who wrote the children’s picture book in 1978 and died in August 2022. The show’s highlight is the boy and his snowman flying above the stage to the song “Walking in the air” while fake snow falls magically onto the audience. This classic is a Christmas rite of passage and is guaranteed to make the hardest of hearts weep.
Until 31 Dec (sadlerswells.com)
Circus 1903
Eventim Apollo, London
It’s the perfect circus: with sensational puppetry from the award-winning team behind War Horse, kids can experience all the high-octane fun of a turn-of-the-century circus without any animal cruelty. Highlights include contortionists, life-size elephant puppets, acrobats and high wire. The charismatic circus-master Willy Whipsnade, played by David Williamson, builds a great rapport with the audience.
15 Dec to 1 Jan 2023 (circus1903.com)
Nutcracker
London Coliseum
No matter how many times you’ve seen it, English National Ballet’s Nutcracker is always magical. It’s a good introduction to ballet for young children – the scene when the toys come to life is always great fun. Tchaikovsky’s score is performed live by the English Ballet Philharmonic. This traditional favourite is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.
15 Dec to 7 Jan 2023 (eno.org)
Demon Dentist UK tour
Bloomsbury Theatre, London
David Walliams’s best-selling mystery book for kids, Demon Dentist, comes to the stage this year courtesy of the Birmingham Stage Company, with a Christmas run at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre as part of a UK tour. Instead of coins from the tooth fairy, children are waking up to slugs and spiders under their pillows. Could the creepy new dentist Miss Root be the root cause of all the problems? Expect a treat, as West End stage adaptations of Walliams’s books Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy have both been nominated for an Olivier Award.
15 Dec to 8 Jan (demondentistswestend.com)
Remarkable Robin’s Christmas Adventure
Alnwick Playhouse
This family show about a magic-obsessed young girl is set in a Northumberland mining village. Robin loves the tales of fairies and folklore that she hears from her grandma – until her grandma becomes unwell and she must seek some other-worldly help. Written by local playwright Elijah Young, the production returns for a second year after charming audiences last Christmas. Suitable for all ages.
15 to 30 December (alnwickplayhouse.co.uk)
The Nutcracker
Royal Opera House, London
In the battle of the Nutcrackers, the Royal Ballet’s has tradition and formality going for it. What can be more dramatic than watching the big, red velvet curtain sweep up on the main stage of a ballet at the Royal Opera House? It’s reliably enchanting with top-class ballerinas – Natalia Osipova, Marianela Nunez, Francesca Hayward, Sarah Lamb, and Lauren Cuthbertson, among others. It will leave children totally awestruck – especially if they attend after-school ballet club. The performance is also live-streamed to cinemas on 8 Dec.
6 Dec to 14 Jan (roh.org.uk)
Crackers: A Festive Family Farce
Polka Theatre, London
Who doesn’t feel a bit crackers at Christmas? This relatable show about a very eccentric family sounds like a sitcom. Aimed at children aged five to 12, this show by playwright Charles Way follows the Crackers family as they get ready to celebrate Christmas. But, guess what? Things don’t run smoothly – the family pet shop is in trouble, Great Gran is waiting for Father Christmas to come and Napoleon the rat is on the warpath.
Until 15 Jan (polkatheatre.com)
Ruination
Linbury Theatre, London
Medea? For kids? This Greek tragedy about a woman who kills her own children might not seem like kids’ show material, but with dance company, Lost Dog, it’s bound to be witty and entertaining. This alternative Christmas show for kids aged 14-plus retells the Greek myth of Medea and her doomed relationship with Jason through six dancers, live musicians and a singer. Lost Dog’s artistic director Ben Duke is known for his original reinterpretations of the classics – his acclaimed production of Juliet & Romeo was performed at the Linbury Theatre in 2019. A more leftfield festive choice for teens.
1 to 31 Dec (roh.org.uk)
Father Christmas
Lyric Hammersmith, London
Raymond Briggs once again proves the king of reliable festive yarns. His Father Christmas is a day in the life of the bearded man whose job it is to deliver presents to children all over the world. He is particularly grumpy before he sets off on his travels. The show is full of majestic moments when the puppet reindeer pull him across the sky in the sleigh and he clambers down transparent chimneys to drop off gifts. His puppet dog gets the most laughs – stealing his sock again.
Until 31 Dec (lyric.co.uk)
