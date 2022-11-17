Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Royal Ballet – A Diamond Celebration review: a stylish and sparkling gala at the Royal Opera House

An event honouring the Royal Ballet’s supporters shows off a varied line-up before a glittering finale

Zoe Anderson
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:44
Comments
<p>Marianela Nunez and Reece Clarke in Diamonds, The Royal Ballet</p>

Marianela Nunez and Reece Clarke in Diamonds, The Royal Ballet

(Andrej Uspenski / ROH)

The Royal Ballet’s new Diamond Celebration is a friendly gala: a mix of party pieces, new and old, leading up to George Balanchine’s glittering Diamonds as a finale. There’s plenty of fizz and sparkle, but the choice of new works emphasises a readiness to look forward. The ballet repertory is heavy on white men, but these premieres offer a more diverse line-up, danced with bright assurance.

The hook for the evening is 60 years of the Friends of the Royal Ballet, who have supported and helped to sponsor the company. Projected photographs and quotes introduce the works, emphasising the affection between the company and its audience.

Joseph Toonga, the Royal Ballet’s first emerging choreographer, makes his main stage debut with See Us!!. Leaders emerge from a loose-limbed, tightly-knit group; flickering light suggests a wartime setting. The focus could be sharper, but I love the quality of movement Toonga gets from these dancers: drawing on hip-hop dance, he creates richly textured steps.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in