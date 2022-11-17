The Royal Ballet – A Diamond Celebration review: a stylish and sparkling gala at the Royal Opera House
An event honouring the Royal Ballet’s supporters shows off a varied line-up before a glittering finale
The Royal Ballet’s new Diamond Celebration is a friendly gala: a mix of party pieces, new and old, leading up to George Balanchine’s glittering Diamonds as a finale. There’s plenty of fizz and sparkle, but the choice of new works emphasises a readiness to look forward. The ballet repertory is heavy on white men, but these premieres offer a more diverse line-up, danced with bright assurance.
The hook for the evening is 60 years of the Friends of the Royal Ballet, who have supported and helped to sponsor the company. Projected photographs and quotes introduce the works, emphasising the affection between the company and its audience.
Joseph Toonga, the Royal Ballet’s first emerging choreographer, makes his main stage debut with See Us!!. Leaders emerge from a loose-limbed, tightly-knit group; flickering light suggests a wartime setting. The focus could be sharper, but I love the quality of movement Toonga gets from these dancers: drawing on hip-hop dance, he creates richly textured steps.
