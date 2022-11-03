Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Into the Music review: A bold triple bill from Birmingham Royal Ballet

Morgan Runacre-Temple’s joyfully weird ‘Hotel’ is a highlight in this trio of short works that focus on music

Zoe Anderson
Thursday 03 November 2022 12:14
Comments
<p>The Seventh Symphony at Birmingham Royal Ballet</p>

The Seventh Symphony at Birmingham Royal Ballet

(Johan Persson)

At the heart of Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Into the Music triple bill, there lurks a malevolent goose. Morgan Runacre-Temple’s new Hotel is a surreal look behind the scenes, using film and dance to evoke a workplace full of scurrying porters, plotting chefs, and stern management. The goose is just part of the goings-on, a bird conjured from a raincoat and a dancer’s arm.

Runacre-Temple and director Jessica Wright have collaborated on a series of dance film projects, including a new AI-inspired Coppélia for Scottish Ballet. In Hotel, they use live film to cut between locations: the public spaces are on stage, while bedrooms and offices show up on-screen, projected onto the walls of Sami Fendall’s set. Conducted by Koen Kessels, Mikael Karlsson’s new score has a filmic quality, ramping up tension or speeding through the action.

At first, the setup feels busy, without quite enough time to get to know the various characters. As the situations pile up, Runacre-Temple and Wright get freer and weirder. In a night-time sequence, filmed and physical dancers overlap, until you have to look twice to see who’s real.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in