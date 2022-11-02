Jump to content

Made in Leeds review: Northern Ballet shows its experimental side

This triple bill, featuring three short works from rising choreographers, is a reminder of the company’s versatility

Zoe Anderson
Wednesday 02 November 2022 11:16
<p>Minju Kang and Jonathan Hanks in ‘Nostalgia’ </p>

Minju Kang and Jonathan Hanks in ‘Nostalgia’

(Emma Kauldhar)

Made in Leeds is a chance to see Northern Ballet’s experimental side. The Leeds-based company is best known for its very popular story ballets, building a loyal audience for both its adult and child-friendly shows. This triple bill shows off the dancers’ versatility - and how grounded they are. Across works by rising choreographers Mthuthuzeli November, Stina Quagebeur and Dickson Mbi, they can sweep through driving rhythms or give symbolic gestures a fresh, heartfelt emphasis.

November, best known as a dancer and award-winning choreographer with Ballet Black, evokes a sense of community in Wailers. It starts with a jingle of ankle bells, as Aerys Merill’s Grandmother figure leads and comforts a group of dancers, particularly Sarah Chun’s Mother.

There’s a lovely everyday quality to November’s images of shared responsibility: they look lived-in and natural, rather than solemn. When his score shifts into vocal harmonies, it draws the cast into rippling moves, with bold collective energy. November confidently blends ballet and folk-inflected steps, the clop of pointe shoes against the bells.

