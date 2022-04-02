Taron Egerton has withdrawn from the lead role in his new West End play.

The Rocketman star was cast opposite Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, but fainted on stage during his first preview performance.

He then pulled out of the show for a week after contracting Covid-19.

It’s now been announced he has withdrawn completely due to personal reasons, with his understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, replacing the actor full-time.

Director Marianne Elliott said of Harper-Jackson: “Joel is an absolute hero. He is a brilliant and gifted actor and stepped into the role at extremely short notice. Audiences have been standing and cheering and so am I.”

Bailey added: “Joel is an immense talent and we couldn’t be luckier to have him on board. I am proud to continue sharing the stage with him.”

After collapsing on stage, Egerton reassured fans on social media that he was “completely fine” and had only been left with a “slightly sore neck and a bruised ego”.

Cock centres around John (Bailey), a man who falls in love with a woman (Jade Anouka) after going on a break from his long-term boyfriend (Egerton).

