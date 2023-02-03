Vicky Featherstone to step down as Royal Court artistic director after 10 years

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vicky Featherstone, the artistic director at the Royal Court, has announced that she will be stepping down from her position after a 10-year tenure.

Featherstone was previously an artistic director at Paines Plough and the National Theatre of Scotland before joining the Royal Court in 2013.

In her announcement, released on Friday (3 February), she described the job as “one of the best in the world” which she would do “forever, if I could”.

“Creating something over 10 years with the most dedicated, passionate and thoughtful people throughout every single area of the organisation – from stage door to the board and the donors – with the actors, other artists and freelancers who bring all of themselves to make incredible plays happen, and of course having the ultimate privilege of being in daily conversations with visionary, transformational writers,” she wrote.

“I would do it forever if I could. And although I am usually the last one to leave the party, it’s time for me to hand over the guardianship of this extraordinary, enduring mission to someone else.”

Featherstone wrote that “when I started this job in 2013, I set myself a time limit of 10 years, and I am holding myself to that”.

She continued her statement by noting how much of an impact the job has had on her life.

“There are no words for how life-changing, challenging, invigorating and complex this job is, and like everyone who has ever done this role here, it is forever part of my DNA,” she wrote.

During her time at the London theatre, Featherstone has overseen the support of over 600 writers, including Jez Butterworth, Kae Tempest, Martin McDonagh, Inua Ellams, Chinoyerem Odimba, Amma Asante, and Lemn Sissay.

Vicky Featherstone (Jill Mead)

Director and writer Steven Kavuma, who worked as a writer at the Royal Court under Featherstone's stewardship, named Featherstone as “one of the best” in a tribute on Twitter.

“Sad news but the legacy is immense and the time/love that Vicky has put into new artists is unlike anyone.”

In terms of what she hopes to do next, Featherstone said she has “no concrete plans”, adding: “Top of the list is to make an appointment at the dentist. Basically I’m releasing myself back into the wild…”

As is the traditional practice at the Royal Court, Featherstone won’t leave her position until the next artistic director has been appointed. Recruitment for the post will begin in late February.