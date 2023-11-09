In England on Fire, the BalletBoyz bite off more than they can chew. It’s a big, state-of-the-nation staging, featuring more than 40 artists, with multiple threads and themes. It aims for a rebellious jumble of voices and themes, but sinks into muddle.

BalletBoyz directors Michael Nunn and William Trevitt are known for big collaborations, whether that’s early successes with choreographer Russell Maliphant and ballerina Sylvie Guillem, or more recent reinventions of their company.

For England on Fire, they riff off the book by Stephen Ellcock and Mat Osman, which brought together images and text of folklore, protest, and visionary traditions. The stage work has multiple choreographers and composers, arranged as chapters. Between scenes, Andrew Ellis’s lighting spills patterns out across the auditorium walls. A voiceover, unfortunately muffled on opening night, speaks a linking text: imagined cities, labyrinths, weeds.