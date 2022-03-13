Curtain Call

The week on stage, from the prismatic Scent of Roses to the fast and funny Moreno

The highs and lows of the week’s theatre

Sunday 13 March 2022 08:09
This week’s theatre includes a whodunnit starring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, an intricate but overstuffed duologue and an NFL locker room drama tackling racism.

The Scent of Roses – Edinburgh Lyceum ★★☆☆☆

The Scent of Roses is like some kind of prismatic puzzle. Over a series of duologues, Zinnie Harris’s new play presents an interconnected cross-section of Scottish society – a husband and wife, their daughter and her ex-teacher, that teacher and her mother – with each conversation shedding fresh light on the one that’s gone before it. Like most of Harris’s plays and adaptations over the past two decades, it is intricate and emotionally intelligent – but it is also overstuffed and, like a lot of puzzles, well, a bit boring.

