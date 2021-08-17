Love Island fever has officially descended upon us – the latest season of the popular reality series is well underway.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such star is Kaz Kamwi, a 26-year-old fashion blogger from Essex.

Speaking about her decision to join the show, Kaz said: “I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”

Kaz, who has a large following on YouTube and TikTok, described herself as “daring” and, in a promo for the new series. said she was a “man-eater”.

Kaz Kamwi is joining ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

She added: “I’m as mentally prepared as anyone can be. For me, it’s just learning to be in the moment and to take things as they come.”

Her Instagram account can be found here, and you can find a rundown of the other new contestants here.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes will be available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.