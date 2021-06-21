The cast of Love Island 2021 is being announced.

The ITV2 dating show returns this summer after a year off with a new group of singles heading to the villa in the hope of finding love and winning £50,000.

Love Island will be back on our screens next Monday (28 June), with Laura Whitmore presenting for a second series and Iain Stirling providing the show’s hilarious voiceover once more. You can find out more information about Love Island series six here.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday (20 June) ahead of the cast announcement, ITV encouraged fans to show compassion to the new line-up of islanders.

“These islanders are all single and ready to find love,” they wrote. “We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date, and maybe even find the one.

“We’re so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

Meet the islanders below...

Sharon Gaffka – Civil servant

Coming from Oxford, 25-year-old Gaffka is a former Miss International United Kingdom, winning the pageant in 2018. She studied law at university (describing herself as a “future lawyer” on social media) and works for the Department of Transport. She is also an ambassador for the Young Women’s Trust, a feminist organisation.

Aaron Francis – Model and luxury events host

Francis, 24, is a model and luxury events host from London who’s worked at high-profile parties such as Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s weddings. Unlike most islanders, he has minimal social media presence, and says he’s looking for someone passionate about what they do.

Liberty Poole – Waitress and marketing student

21-year-old Poole is an undergraduate student studying marketing. The Birmingham native currently works at Nando’s and says that she’s looking for a “cheeky chappy” who won’t just use her for discounted chicken.

Hugo Hammond – PE teacher

Hailing from Hampshire, Hugo Hammond (now that’s a tongue-twister) works as a secondary school PE teacher. The 24-year-old has also played for cricket for England’s physical disability team, having been born with clubfoot.

This is a rolling list, we will update as more contestants are revealed...

Love Island returns Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2