The cast of Love Island 2021 has been revealed, with viewers being given a first look at the contestants who will initially appear in the villa.

Ahead of the show’s return next week (28 June), the first 11 islanders were announced on social media on Monday (21 June) ahead of the show beginning next week (Monday 28 June). You can find the full list of contestants here .

Among them is Scottish model Shannon Singh, who hails from Fife.

Aged 22, Singh has worked in the industry for years, first working as a glamour model aged 18 and 19 before pivoting to more commercial work.

However, she has positive things to say about her glamour modelling past, explaining: “I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days.”

Singh also DJs and works as an influencer, currently having 160,000 followers on Instagram.

A self-proclaimed “part girl”, the model says that Love Island is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and that she’s looking for someone with a great energy and personality.

The model and ‘party girl’ is looking for love in the villa (ITV)

“For me, it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient,” she said.

“I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Love Island begins Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.