Want to know what life is like in the Love Island villa? Here’s your chance to ask

Love Island returns to our screens next week, with a whole new group of contestants heading to the villa in hope of finding a partner who’s 100 per cent their type on paper.

But while this year’s contestants are preparing for a summer of sun that’ll change their lives forever, the rest of us at home in the not-so-warm UK are left wondering what actually goes on behind those villa doors.

So if you’ve ever wondered what life is like inside the villa for contestants, we’re here to help you find out with our new interview series.

Whether it’s how many drinks contestants are allowed, just how staged the show is or who they’re able to talk to on their mobile phones, you can ask some of your favourite islanders questions below that we’ll put directly to them.

Starting off with series four champion Jack Fincham, we’ll get these former contestants spilling the beans on life during and post-Love Island.

You can leave any questions you want to be asked in the comment section below this article and we’ll put as many as we can to Jack on camera.

All you have to do is submit your question by 9am on Wednesday (June 23). If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.