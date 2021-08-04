Love Island has introduced 12 new islanders to stir up trouble, all of whom will take up residence – at least for the time being – in the much-anticipated Casa Amor.

Historically beginning mid-series, the Casa Amor episodes finds half the show’s contestants separated from their romantic partners and sent to a separate villa. Awaiting them are a collection of singletons, and they will then decide whether or not to couple up with them. But who are these sun-kissed interlopers?

Joining newbies Amy, Clarisse, Jack, Lillie, Sam, Salma, Mary, Kaila, Harry, Medhy and Matthew is 24-year-old Dale Mehmet. He’s a barber from Glasgow, who describes himself as “super chilled” and “a massive geek”.

Dale explains in his ITV bio that he signed up for Love Island as it is “something different”, and that he currently has his eyes on Faye, particularly her “attitude and personality”.

As for his own approach when it comes to dating, Dale promises that he’s not going to be too devious when it comes to Casa Amor, but that he won’t stop himself if he’s interested in someone who happens to be coupled up already.

“It is what it is, isn’t it?” Dale explained. “I’m not a bad guy who is going to steal somebody’s girl. But if I want something then I’m going to pursue it. I would go about it all in the right way. Everybody would be well aware of what I was doing.”

A self-taught barber, who set up his own hair studio after training with a well-known Glaswegian barber, Dale is also of Turkish and Scottish descent and says that he does have some nerdy leanings.

“I’m a massive geek,” he says. “I love sci-fi movies, I love gaming, I love watching anime. I have a full anime sleeve, that’s how much I like it, I’ve got it tattooed on my body. I really like Japanese culture.”

‘Love Island’ star Dale (ITV)

Dale made his arrival in Casa Amor on Monday 26 July.