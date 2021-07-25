With Love Island rapidly approaching its halfway mark, viewers have already seen their fair share of contestants bid farewell to the villa.

Newcomer Georgia became the latest contestant to leave the series on Thursday (22 July) just a day after entering.

She initially had eyes for Hugo, but when a shock recoupling was announced, the PE teacher opted to save his friend Chloe over Georgia, who he’d admitted to feeling no spark with.

Georgia is the eighth contestant to be booted from the villa, following on from Danny and AJ, who left on Wednesday’s (21 July) show. After being named among the six contestants to receive the fewest number of public votes, the pair were chosen to leave by their fellow islanders who were tasked with making the decision.

In the opening week of the series last month, Shannon became the first islander to be dumped from the series after late entry Chloe Burrows entered the villa and went on a date with all five male contestants, including Hugo, Jake, Brad, Toby and Aaron.

A dramatic re-coupling saw Chloe choose Aaron, leaving his former partner Shannon without anyone to couple up with and therefore booted from the villa.

Shannon was the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa. Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.

Second to leave the show was Chuggs Wallis, just two days after he arrived in the villa as a late addition.

His exit came after bombshell Rachel Finni had to choose whether she wanted to recouple with Chuggs or Brad.

She then chose Brad, leaving Chuggs single and dumped from the island.

Last Monday’s episode (12 July) saw Rachel then become the third islander to be dumped from the ITV series after newcomer Teddy Soares chose to couple up with Faye, leaving Rachel without a partner.

Brad McClelland then left the villa after he and Lucinda Strafford were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

The pair could either exit together or have one of them stay. Brad eventually decided to leave to allow Lucinda to remain on the show as he had been in since day one.

Next to go was original islander Sharon, who left after new girl AJ picked Hugo during a recoupling.

AJ was subsequently dumped a few days later, along with Danny.

After bidding goodbye to their fellow contestants, they affirmed that they wished to stay together after the series’ conclusion, despite being dumped from the show.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2