Another contestant has been dumped from Love Islandafter a shock recoupling took place.

Thursday (22 July) night’s explosive episode saw Kaz sharing her first kiss with new boy Tyler, while a flirtation between Abigail and Toby threatened his relationship with Chloe.

After multiple arguments, Toby told Abigail that he was stepping back from his relationship with Chloe in order to get to know the tattoo artist more.

It was then announced that another recoupling was to take place, with the boys picking and the remaining girl being dumped from the villa.

The event began with the more settled couples, with Aaron picking Lucinda, Liam coupling up with Millie, Teddy choosing Faye and Jake picking Liberty.

Tyler chose Kaz, saying that he was “excited to see where our journey takes us” despite things only being “early days” between the two.

Next up was Toby, who said his head had been “scrambled” and that he didn’t want to live with “regrets”. He ended up choosing Abigail.

Finally, Hugo had to choose between Chloe and Georgia, picking Chloe and saying in his explosive speech that he didn’t agree with the way Toby had treated her. Georgia was then dumped from the villa.

Speaking about her failure to hit things off with Hugo, Georgia said: “I think we would have been a good match; he was really eloquent, polite. I’m not sure why there wasn’t a spark.

“I think he holds a candle for Lucinda and Chloe… I think perhaps unless he’s honest with himself and really goes for that, he’s not going to even explore other options and he just wants to protect his friends and make sure they’re ok, which isn’t a bad thing, it’s just obviously in this instance it’s at my expense. Maybe he doesn’t really know what he’s looking for.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2