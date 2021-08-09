Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has revealed exactly when the current series will come to a close.

The popular ITV2 reality show has been airing its seventh series since late June, and fans had been desperate to know how long it would continue.

During Sunday night’s (8 August) episode, a precise date for the finale was finally disclosed in the show’s voiceover.

Stirling made the remark while commenting on the speed at which Dale and Mary’s relationship was progressing.

“Mary wants to take things slowly with Dale,” he said. “Mary, you’ve got all the time in the world.

“And by ‘all the time in the world’, I do mean [until] Monday 23 August. After which, you’re out on your ear,” he added.

That would mean that there are just two weeks left of the current Love Island series left to air.

During yesterday’s episode, Teddy and Faye were shown having a frank conversation following their bust-up in the previous instalment.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.