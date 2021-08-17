Love Island fans are divided after Faye and Jake had a row during Tuesday night’s episode of the show (17 August).

The argument broke out after Liberty and Jake voted for their friends Faye and Teddy when asked who was the villa’s least compatible couple.

Both Faye and Teddy said they felt “hurt” by the betrayal, and Faye told Jake at the fire pit: “You’re pissing me off with your smirk.”

She then questioned Jake and Liberty’s compatibility, saying to Jake: “You outside and in are a different person and youre p***ing me off now.”

Faye added that Liberty was one of the most genuine people on the show and that Jake doesn’t deserve to be coupled up with her.

Viewers could not agree on whose side they were on after the row. One person tweeted: “I actually cannot STAND Tyler and kaz, and I also can’t bare Jake. So u know I was sat there hyping my girl Faye up then. Spitting FACTZ.”

Another wrote: “Faye, Teddy, Mary and Aaron need to chillllll. Notice how Jake and Lib are not bothered by who voted for them?”

Several of the couples said they had voted for Faye and Teddy as the least compatible couple because of the explosive row the pair had earlier this month, after Faye found out Teddy had been flirting with Clarisse.