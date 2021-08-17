Tonight’s episode of Love Island (17 August) will show viewers the fall-out from the compatibility test at the villa.

In a recent episode, the islanders all voted for who they thought were the least compatible couples, with many of Faye’s friends – including Liberty, Jake, Millie and Liam – voting for Faye and Teddy, and therefore putting them at risk of being kicked off the show.

Faye and Teddy have had their ups and downs on the island, most notably with Faye’s explosive reaction to finding out that Teddy had been flirting with Clarisse. They have only just got their relationship back on track, so this disloyalty from their fellow contestants just added insult to injury.

Discussing his and Faye’s nominations tonight, Teddy admits: “I feel hurt by the guys’ decisions, more so because they haven’t given me honest opinions. So I am going to look at them very differently from here on out. It is what it is.”

Faye agrees: “When people haven’t voiced it and then been our biggest supporter and then been cheering us on and stuff, it does hurt because I do care about your guys’ opinions.”

Meanwhile Liberty, who was also at risk of being kicked off the show with her boyfriend Jake, says: “We knew people might vote for us because of what we’ve been through. At the end of the day we knew we’d be an option and we guessed it. We’re fine about it.”

Jake says: “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, it’s as simple as that.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.