Love Island 2021 is nearly over. In just a few hours, our enthralling if occasionally tedious summer respite will reach its end, with one of the show’s last surviving couples crowned the nation’s winners.

The Love Island finale airs tonight (23 August) at 9pm on ITV2, but The Independent will also be following along with a live blog, so you won’t miss any last spritzes of SPF or under-the-sheets romping that may occur.

Competing for the prize are: current favourites Millie and Liam, melodramatic twosome Faye and Teddy, the eternally exhausting pairing of Chloe and Toby, and the far-too-good-for-this-whole-thing double act of Kaz and Tyler.

The finale will apparently follow the same pattern as every other series of Love Island. The winning couple will be chosen by the viewers, with the pair awarded the £50,000 prize money. However, the winning boy and girl then each receive their own envelope. One envelope contains the full prize money, and the other contains nothing.

The person with the more bountiful envelope must then declare whether they wish to keep the £50,000 for themselves – in effect proving that Love Island is a horrid sham and love is dead – or split the money with their partner.

Will one of the winning pair declare themselves to have been an evil genius all along? Probably not, but we’ll be here watching regardless.

Toby and Chloe may take the winning prize on ‘Love Island’ tonight (ITV)

Keep up to date with all the latest odds and rumours throughout the day, and jump in at 9pm for live updates on the finale itself. It’ll doubtlessly be full of sex, scandal and surprises. You never know, alleged host Laura Whitmore might even make an appearance too!