Love Island final 2021 – live!: Will Chloe and Toby take the crown?
Follow along with all the latest odds and rumours ahead of tonight’s finale
Love Island 2021 is nearly over. In just a few hours, our enthralling if occasionally tedious summer respite will reach its end, with one of the show’s last surviving couples crowned the nation’s winners.
The Love Island finale airs tonight (23 August) at 9pm on ITV2, but The Independent will also be following along with a live blog, so you won’t miss any last spritzes of SPF or under-the-sheets romping that may occur.
Competing for the prize are: current favourites Millie and Liam, melodramatic twosome Faye and Teddy, the eternally exhausting pairing of Chloe and Toby, and the far-too-good-for-this-whole-thing double act of Kaz and Tyler.
The finale will apparently follow the same pattern as every other series of Love Island. The winning couple will be chosen by the viewers, with the pair awarded the £50,000 prize money. However, the winning boy and girl then each receive their own envelope. One envelope contains the full prize money, and the other contains nothing.
The person with the more bountiful envelope must then declare whether they wish to keep the £50,000 for themselves – in effect proving that Love Island is a horrid sham and love is dead – or split the money with their partner.
Will one of the winning pair declare themselves to have been an evil genius all along? Probably not, but we’ll be here watching regardless.
Keep up to date with all the latest odds and rumours throughout the day, and jump in at 9pm for live updates on the finale itself. It’ll doubtlessly be full of sex, scandal and surprises. You never know, alleged host Laura Whitmore might even make an appearance too!
Tonight’s episode will be slightly longer than usual, running from 9pm until 10.35pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.
Before we get to the good stuff, though, the remaining couples will embark on a salsa lesson with two professionals entering the villa to improve their dancing skills.
The lessons will come in handy later, as the couples attend the Love Island Summer Ball, with all eight islanders decked out in fancy party clothes for a night to remember.
The couples going into tonight’s finale are Millie and Liam, Faye and Teddy, Chloe and Toby, and Kaz and Tyler.
As of 2pm, Millie and Liam are the favourites to win, with bookmakers at Coral giving them 8-13 odds to take the crown.
Toby and Chloe are second favourites at 7-4, while Teddy and Faye are at 8-1 and Tyler and Kaz are at 11-1.
This may change through the day though, so stay tuned.
You’ve got a text! And it’s in live blog form!
Welcome to The Independent’s up-to-the-minute live blog for tonight’s Love Island finale. After what feels like six months of sexual tension, dating woes and sun-kissed fighting, the villa will play host to one last steamy climax.
Follow along with all the latest news, odds and rumours ahead of tonight’s closer, which will begin at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies